NZ PM Christopher Luxon announced the signing of a Free Trade Agreement with India, calling it a "once in a generation" deal. He said it would open one of the world's biggest markets to Kiwi exporters, boosting jobs and the economy for New Zealand.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Sunday said that New Zealand will sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India on Monday, calling it a "once in a generation agreement" that will open access to one of the world's largest markets for Kiwi exporters.

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Unprecedented Market Access

In a post on social media, Luxon said, "New Zealand's Free Trade Agreement with India will be signed on Monday night," while sharing a video outlining the expected benefits of the deal.

In the video message, he highlighted the scale of the opportunity, stating, "We are signing a Free Trade deal with India that opens one of the biggest markets in the world to Kiwi exporters." He underlined that the agreement would give exporters access to India's large consumer base and fast-growing economy.

"It's a once-in-a-generation agreement that gives New Zealand exporters unprecedented access to 1.4 billion people, in an economy that is set to become the third largest in the world," he said.

Boosting New Zealand's Economy

Luxon also stressed that the deal would improve New Zealand's competitive position globally. "It puts New Zealand exporters on an equal or better footing to our competitors, and it opens the door [to] India's rapidly expanding middle-class," he added.

Highlighting the importance of trade to New Zealand's economy, he said, "One in four of our jobs in New Zealand are already linked to trade, and this FTA means more jobs on New Zealand farms and orchards."

According to Luxon, the agreement is expected to boost incomes and economic activity across the country. "It means more money coming into local communities, and it means more opportunity for your family to get ahead," he said.

A Win for Kiwi Products

He further noted that a stronger economy would allow greater public investment. "A stronger economy means that we can invest in the roads, the schools, the hospitals and the police, all the services that New Zealanders rely on," he said.

Calling the agreement a "big win," Luxon said it would help expand exports across key sectors. "This is a big win for New Zealand, and it makes it easier for Kiwis to sell more of what we are great at to the world," he said, listing products such as "Kiwifruit from the Bay of Plenty, wine from Central Otago, seafood, meat, honey."

He reiterated the central role of exports in driving growth. "Exports underpin our economy, and enabling these sectors to compete on the world stage means supporting jobs, higher wages and economic growth," Luxon said.

Summing up the expected benefits for citizens, he added, "That means more money for Kiwis' back pockets." (ANI)