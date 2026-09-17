NXP's CTO Lars Reger praised the Indian market, comparing it to a 'tiger ready to jump.' He highlighted the country's shift from a long-standing R&D hub to a significant domestic consumer of complete electronic and semiconductor systems.

Lars Reger, NXP Semiconductors Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, hailed the Indian market, noting the ongoing surge in demand for electronics and semiconductor systems across the country. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Semicon India 2026, Reger highlighted that while India’s established pedigree in research and development spans five decades, the emerging domestic uptake of complete electronic systems represents a critical turning point.

India: From R&D Hub to Electronics Powerhouse

“So my comparison always is that the Indian market is like a tiger that is ready to jump,” Reger said. “Everyone knows India as a big R&D country. We have been doing this for 50 years and have experience with companies with R&D and development, hardware and software. That is well known. What now comes is that there is an uptake of the Indian market for all of these electronic systems.”

Focus on End-to-End System Development

He stated that interactions with Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various union ministers, remained productive. The discussions at the recent CEO roundtable focused on building end-to-end systems to support a comprehensive domestic electronics sector rather than limiting attention solely to semiconductor fabrication. “The interaction is very good not only with the ministers but also with the prime minister. We had yesterday a very fruitful CEO roundtable as well there and the topic is basically with the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Economics, Minister Vaishnaw’s ministry, every time on how do we build systems to enable a full Indian electronics industry, not only a semiconductor industry,” Reger said.

Bridging the Gap Between Silicon and Systems

He noted that global trends reflect a shift toward automation and intelligent devices, which in turn drives widespread demand for silicon across applications. However, he stressed that deployment requires training local developers and users to build actual products around available chips. “What we are looking at worldwide is the world that anticipates and automates. Tons of intelligent systems around us, little robots around us. And all of these systems need chips, of course, but they need to be built. Tiny or big or complex. We have all this silicon but we need to train our customers and to help them to apply that quickly,” Reger said.

Enabling Local Innovation with Reference Designs

He mentioned that education and hands-on enablement represent a shared priority for suppliers and the domestic market, explaining that industry stakeholders must actively guide Indian engineers in transforming chip designs into functional modules. “At the round table, our discussion was exactly around how we can help with the chips that we have and the chips that are all developed in India. How can we help the Indian systems market? For example, how can we help the Indian customers building these types of little modules for drone control, little modules for car-to-car communication, these types of things that we have as reference designs,” Reger stated.

Reger added that these reference designs need productization and that is “our key pitch where we are thinking from governmental side and we are thinking from industrial side what are the next steps that we need to do together to enable a broad student base and customer base and startup base.”

He noted that initiatives like startup competitions conducted alongside Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal aim to strengthen the local ecosystem. (ANI)

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