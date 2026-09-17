Around 46% of prospective homebuyers are likely to buy properties priced between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, a new survey shows. About 50% are willing to buy a residential property within the next two years despite macroeconomic headwinds.

Around 46 per cent of prospective homebuyers are likely to purchase properties priced between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, according to the Colliers Homebuying Sentiment Survey 2026. The report noted that nearly half, or 50 per cent, of prospective homebuyers express willingness to buy a residential property within the next two years.

Housing Demand Remains Resilient

The survey showed that housing sentiment stays firm for 54 per cent of prospective buyers despite macroeconomic headwinds. "Housing demand continues to demonstrate resilience, with housing sales remaining buoyant throughout 2026," the report stated. "While buyers are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and selective, their willingness to purchase remains largely intact, supported by long-term homeownership aspirations and confidence in the residential market," the report added.

Affordability and Buyer Priorities

The report pointed out that affordability and pricing remain the primary concern for 31 per cent of prospective buyers. This concern is followed by apprehensions related to job security and income visibility. "About 75-80 per cent of respondents emphasize unit size & layout, and social infrastructure & overall connectivity as top considerations, highlighting the growing need to focus on right-sized apartment units in localities with high livability quotient," the report noted.

Preferred Property Types and Purchase Drivers

In terms of unit configurations, 62 per cent of prospective homebuyers prefer two and three BHK apartments. Markets including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad demonstrate stronger demand for higher ticket sizes. Furthermore, 65 per cent of homebuyers consider attractive pricing and flexible payment plans critical in facilitating immediate purchase decisions. End-user demand continues to dominate the residential sector, with 51 per cent of respondents planning to buy a house for self-use. Another 16 per cent of respondents intend to purchase a second or vacation home, reflecting leisure-driven ownership.

Project Status and Risk Appetite

Project completion status also plays a significant role in purchase choices. Over 60 per cent of potential buyers show a clear preference for ready-to-move or near-completion homes over under-construction units. "This preference reflects a growing emphasis on possession certainty, lower execution risk and project completion timelines," the report added. Demographic preferences vary across age groups regarding project risk. Around half of young homebuyers under 30 years of age are comfortable taking construction risks due to lower price points at earlier stages. In comparison, only 36 per cent of buyers above 30 years of age embrace project execution risk.

Future Outlook

"Moving forward, infrastructure and connectivity, along with premiumization, are likely to remain key considerations, shaping demand trends and emerging opportunities across major housing markets," the report concludes. (ANI)