NVIDIA and Corning have partnered to boost US manufacturing for AI. Corning will expand its optical connectivity capacity, building three new facilities in North Carolina and Texas and creating over 3,000 high-paying American jobs.

Tech giant NVIDIA and Corning Incorporated, one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, announced a long-term partnership on Wednesday to strengthen United States manufacturing for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

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According to Nvidia, Corning will expand its domestic optical connectivity capacity tenfold and build three new manufacturing facilities located in North Carolina and Texas. This expansion is expected to create "more than 3,000 high-paying American jobs" while significantly increasing the production of advanced optical solutions required for next-generation computing.

Powering AI and US Manufacturing

The multiyear commercial and technology partnership focuses on the manufacturing of advanced optical connectivity solutions necessary to power AI factories. Corning plans to increase its US-based fiber production capacity by more than 50 per cent to meet the accelerating demand driven by these infrastructure buildouts.

Modern AI workloads depend on thousands of NVIDIA GPUs, which require extraordinary volumes of high-performance optical fiber and photonics. This hardware allows data to move at the speed and scale required for accelerated computing.

"AI is driving the largest infrastructure buildout of our time -- and a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvigorate American manufacturing and supply chains," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Together with Corning, we are inventing the future of computing with advanced optical technologies -- building the foundation for AI infrastructure where intelligence moves at the speed of light while advancing the proud tradition of Made in America."

As these AI factories grow in size and become more numerous, optical connectivity has emerged as a vital component of the overall infrastructure. Corning, which originally invented low-loss optical fiber, is positioning its expanded capacity to supply the connectivity hyperscale data centers use to deploy accelerated computing at scale.

"What NVIDIA is doing is nothing short of extraordinary, not just for the future of artificial intelligence, but for the American advanced manufacturing workforce," said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman, CEO and president of Corning. "Their commitment is directly fueling the expansion of our U.S. manufacturing footprint and creating more than 3,000 new, high-paying jobs for American workers. This partnership is proof that AI is not just a technology story. It is a manufacturing story, and it is happening here in the United States. Together with NVIDIA, we are ensuring the critical technologies powering AI are invented, engineered and built in America." (ANI)