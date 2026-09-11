NRL's bamboo-based 2G ethanol plant in Assam has produced its first batch and is undergoing stabilisation. Chairman Ranjit Rath said the focus is also on producing derivatives like acetic acid before moving to commercial production.

First-of-its-Kind 2G Ethanol Plant

Numaligarh Refinery Limited's (NRL) bamboo-based second-generation ethanol plant has produced 2G ethanol and is currently undergoing stabilisation before moving towards commercial production and higher capacity utilisation, Oil India Limited Chairman and Managing Director and NRL Chairman Ranjit Rath said.

Speaking to ANI in Guwahati on NRL's future plans, Rath said individual units at the plant are being tested for full utilisation, while the company is also working on producing other derivatives, including acetic acid. “We have already produced 2G ethanol from the plant, but our focus is not only to produce 2G ethanol, our focus is to produce the other derivatives, say for acetic acid, and also bring in the operational efficiency,” Rath said.

He said the company would first stabilise the process and produce all the planned products before moving towards commercial production and optimising capacity utilisation. The plant uses bamboo as feedstock, with NRL working with local farmers and entrepreneurs in Assam to develop the supply chain. “This is something which is very unique in the world. I must say that this is a very first of its kind 2G ethanol plant where bamboo is a feedstock,” Rath said.

Boosting Local Economy and Farmer Engagement

He added that NRL has supplied bamboo saplings and is working closely with farmers and local entrepreneurs who will supply bamboo and bamboo chips to the plant.

Rath said the supply chain for feedstock collection is already in place even as stabilisation of the plant continues. “We are looking forward to a kind of engagement with the local farmer community. And to our understanding, it's about Rs 200 crore per annum will be the benefit that would accrue to the local farmers,” he said.

Major Refinery Expansion on Track

NRL is also progressing with the expansion of its refinery capacity from 3 million metric tonnes per annum to 9 million metric tonnes per annum. “All the projects are on track. Our plan is by 31st March 2027, we will have this refinery capacity expansion commissioned. After that, we will take about a year's time for stabilisation to reach the maximum potential,” Rath said.

Polypropylene Project and Infrastructure Development

Alongside the refinery expansion, NRL is executing a 360 kilo tonnes per annum polypropylene project involving an investment of around Rs 7,000-8,000 crore and developing additional petroleum product terminals to support evacuation and market access once the expanded refinery becomes operational.

Future Vision and Regional Development

Rath said NRL's plans up to 2030 are focused on consolidating its expanded refining capacity, product portfolio and diversification efforts. “Going forward, what we look at is now there will be lot of downstream derivatives which will surround NRL from the polypropylene unit and from the refinery. So we would look at NRL as an anchor player in the Northeast development,” he said.

He added that the company would also work towards building a wider hydrocarbon ecosystem in the region, while its longer-term strategy is still being prepared. (ANI)