For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir's history, two limestone mineral blocks in Anantnag have been successfully auctioned. This initiative by the Ministry of Mines aims to unlock regional geological potential and boost economic development.

In a historic first for Jammu and Kashmir (UT), mining development begins with the successful auction of two mineral blocks conducted through the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, under the Central Government’s mineral auction framework. The administration of the Union Territory entrusted the competitive bidding exercise to the Ministry of Mines to ensure systematic resource management.

This development initiates a new phase of organised mineral exploration across the region, which continues to see an increased focus on infrastructure, investment and economic expansion following the abrogation of Article 370. According to the Ministry of Mines, the process unlocks regional geological potential through a transparent mechanism designed to expand industrial foundations.

"The successful completion of the auction reflects the use of a transparent and competitive mineral auction process for the systematic development of mineral resources," the Ministry of Mines stated.

Details of the Auctioned Limestone Blocks

The two auctioned assets, both located in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, contain significant limestone reserves verified across different phases of preliminary geological survey. The first asset is the Koot–Kapran limestone block, situated across Koot and Kapran villages in Dooru Tehsil. It spans an area of 22.43 hectares and holds estimated limestone reserves of 4.75 million tonnes. Exploration in this tract reached the G-4 stage, establishing baseline feasibility for future detailed development and extraction work.

The second asset, the Wantrag limestone block, covers an area of 5.36 hectares. Geological assessments place its estimated limestone resources at 10.853 million tonnes. Prospecting work on this site advanced to the G-3 stage and incorporated 159 metres of drilling, providing technical documentation to support commercial extraction.

Economic Impact and Future Prospects

Officials indicated that these limestone auctions will draw capital into the Union Territory while expanding allied industrial value chains. "The auction of the two limestone blocks is expected to catalyse new investment and economic activity in the Union Territory," the Ministry stated.

"As mining and associated activities develop, they are expected to generate a large number of direct and indirect employment opportunities and create avenues for local businesses, entrepreneurs, service providers and allied industries," the Ministry added.

The Ministry further noted that the initiative will support broader regional participation in commerce as production commences. "The development of the mineral sector will also contribute to greater value creation from Jammu and Kashmir’s mineral resources and support new opportunities for local participation in the emerging mining ecosystem," the Ministry noted.

This progress marks another step toward strengthening the economic base of a Viksit Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of Mines will continue working alongside the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the transparent, sustainable, and responsible development of regional reserves.