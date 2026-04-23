The Petroleum Ministry has dismissed reports of a petrol and diesel price hike after elections as 'fake' and 'mischievous.' It clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration and urged citizens to not be misled by such news.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has dismissed reports claiming a hike in petrol and diesel prices post elections, calling them "fake" and reiterating that fuel rates remain unchanged.

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In a post on X on Thursday, the ministry said that "There are some news reports suggesting a price hike of petrol and diesel. It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government."

The post added that "Such news items are designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and misleading." It says India is the only country where petrol and diesel prices haven't increased in the last 4 years. "Govt of India and Oil PSUs have taken relentless steps in order to insulate the Indian citizens from steep increases in international prices." FAKE NEWS There are some news reports suggesting a price hike of petrol and diesel. It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government. Such news items are designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and… pic.twitter.com/yTAfJdah2o — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) April 23, 2026

The ministry urged citizens not to be misled by unverified information circulating on social media.

Govt Clarifies Stance Amid Global Crude Price Rise

The clarification comes against the backdrop of rising global crude oil prices, which had triggered speculation on social media about a possible revision in domestic fuel rates once voting concludes in India.

The government clarified that oil marketing companies have held retail prices steady, absorbing fluctuations in crude costs, in line with the government's broader effort to shield consumers from inflationary pressures.

The ministry's latest statement seeks to counter misinformation that gained traction online, with several posts claiming an imminent hike in fuel prices.

Dismissing these claims, the ministry emphasised that there has been no revision and that existing rates continue to apply.

The government has, on multiple occasions, highlighted its commitment to ensuring the affordability of essential fuels, particularly at a time when global energy markets remain uncertain.

The decision to keep retail prices unchanged, despite upward pressure from international crude, has been seen as part of that strategy.

With the ministry's latest clarification, the government has again urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information and avoid reacting to rumours, as fuel prices across the country remain unchanged. (ANI)