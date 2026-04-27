NITI Aayog's 'DPI@2047' report outlines a two-phased DPI 2.0 and 3.0 strategy to achieve a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047. The roadmap focuses on inclusive growth, mass livelihood empowerment, and sectoral transformations for MSMEs and agriculture.

NITI Aayog has outlined a two-phased strategy for its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), known as DPI 2.0 and DPI 3.0, to facilitate the transition toward a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047. The report, titled 'DPI@2047: The Roadmap to Prosperity' from the NITI Frontier Tech Hub, identified these stages as critical to ensuring inclusive growth and removing structural bottlenecks for lower and middle-income groups. This vision sets an ambitious target for a per capita income of USD 18,000, shifting the focus from basic digital identity and payments toward mass livelihood empowerment and sustained innovation.

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Two-Phased DPI Strategy

DPI 2.0, scheduled to span the decade from 2025 to 2035, focuses on realising aspirations by building a broad base of capable citizens. This phase establishes the foundation for DPI 3.0, which runs from 2035 to 2047 and aims to achieve prosperity through grassroots innovation and high-value local economic growth. The strategy moves beyond the foundational achievements of DPI 1.0, which established digital identity for over a billion people, to create a society where innovation is democratised, and growth is productivity-driven rather than incremental.

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said, "India's aspiration of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires new approaches that can deliver growth at both scale and speed while ensuring inclusion across society. Over the past decade, India's pioneering Digital Public Infrastructure -- anchored in Aadhaar's foundational digital identity for over 1.3 billion people, UPI's explosive adoption driving billions of seamless transactions monthly, and interoperable platforms for inclusive banking and payments -- has proven the power of open, shared digital building blocks."

Driving Mass Inclusion Through Sectoral Transformations

The report identified eight specific sectoral transformations to drive mass inclusion. For small and medium enterprises, the plan targeted market expansion through digital intelligence and low-cost job fulfilment systems that connect MSMEs with local talent. In the agricultural sector, the initiative sought to raise incomes for millions of smallholder farmers by providing digital access to advisory services and market linkages. These transformations aimed to tackle the interconnected challenges of poverty, unemployment, and food security by allowing local trades to participate in global value chains.

"Building on these hard-won lessons, the focus now shifts from foundational inclusion to unlocking broad-based economic opportunity and higher productivity. By deepening DPI's reach into critical sectors, MSMEs should be empowered with seamless access to markets, credit, and digital tools; uplift farmer livelihoods through data-driven agriculture and fair value chains; strengthen human capabilities via transformed education and health systems; and expand affordable credit and economic participation for millions more," Krishnan said.

Strengthening Human Capability and Systemic Enablers

To strengthen human capability, the roadmap emphasised equitable access to learner-centric education in local languages and the expansion of universal health coverage. It specifically recommended strengthening the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to ensure that health crises do not derail a family's financial stability. Furthermore, the plan introduced systemic enablers such as decentralised energy markets and democratized credit access, which allow households to produce renewable power and utilise assets for microcredits with reduced paperwork.

The Road to Viksit Bharat

"Success demands coordinated execution across government, industry, academia, and civil society; robust institutional frameworks that prioritise trust, security, privacy, and interoperability; and a vibrant ecosystem where public and private innovators collaborate to build upon open DPI rails. As we march toward 2047 -- the centenary of our independence -- India's DPI approach stands as a powerful, proven foundation for inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth," Krishnan added.