The finance ministry debunked reports and social media posts claiming temple gold would be monetised under a gold bond scheme. The government clarified no such proposal has been approved and called the rumours false, misleading, and baseless.

The finance ministry, government of India, on Tuesday clarified that reports and social media posts claiming that temple gold holdings will be monetised or used under any proposed gold bond scheme are false and misleading.

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In an official clarification by the Ministry of Finance, the government said no proposal has been approved to issue gold bonds to temples in exchange for gold reserves held by temple trusts or religious institutions across the country. The clarification came after media reports and online posts circulated claims that the Centre was planning to introduce a scheme to monetise gold held by temple trusts and religious institutions.

Ministry Calls Rumours 'False and Misleading'

The Ministry of Finance, in a post on X said, "Speculation and rumours suggesting that the Government is planning to introduce monetisation scheme for Gold held by temple trusts, or any religious institution, across the country are completely false, misleading and without any basis."

No Plan to Treat Temple Gold as 'Strategic Reserves'

The finance ministry also rejected claims that gold plates on temple towers, doors or other structures would be treated as strategic gold reserves of the country. It said, "Claims suggesting that gold plates on temple towers, doors, or other temple structures will be considered as 'Strategic Gold Reserves of India' are false, misleading, and entirely baseless."

The government urged citizens not to believe or circulate such unverified claims, stating that such rumours can create confusion and mislead the public. It also said that any decision related to government schemes or policy matters will be communicated only through official press releases, government websites and authorised public communication channels. (ANI)