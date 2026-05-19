Post Office Time Deposit Scheme: Invest ₹2 Lakh and Earn Nearly ₹90,000 in Interest
The Post Office Time Deposit Scheme offers safe, government-backed returns with up to 7.5% interest. Invest ₹2 lakh for 5 years and earn nearly ₹90,000 in interest with tax benefits included.
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Post Office Time Deposit Scheme
With rising inflation, everyone wants to save a part of their income for the future. People look for safe investment options that also offer good returns. If you're one of them, the government's Post Office schemes are a fantastic choice. One such plan is the Post Office Time Deposit Scheme. The best part? You can earn up to ₹90,000 by investing just ₹2 lakh in this scheme.
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What is the Post Office Time Deposit Scheme?
This is a government savings scheme where you deposit money for a fixed period. Since the government manages it, your money is completely safe. In this scheme, the risk is very low, you get guaranteed returns, and you also get tax benefits. The government currently offers different interest rates for different tenures: 1 year – 6.9% interest, 2 years – 7% interest, 3 years – 7% interest, 5 years – 7.5% interest. You earn the highest interest on a 5-year deposit.
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How much can you start investing with?
You can start investing in this scheme with just ₹1,000. There is no maximum investment limit, so the more you invest, the more interest you'll earn. You can even open an account in the name of a child who is over 10 years old. So, how do you earn ₹90,000 on a ₹2 lakh investment? Let's break it down.
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Understanding the Calculation
Here's the simple calculation. Total Investment: ₹2,00,000. Tenure: 5 years. Interest Rate: 7.5%. This means that after 5 years, you will get back approximately ₹2,89,990. So, you will earn around ₹89,990 from interest alone! On top of this, you also get tax benefits. Investing in the Post Office Time Deposit scheme gives you tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. You can open both single and joint accounts, and the interest is compounded annually.
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Know these things before investing
Before you invest, keep these points in mind. You cannot withdraw your money within the first six months. If you withdraw the money prematurely after that, a penalty of up to 1% may be charged. To get the maximum returns, it's best to stay invested for the full term.
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