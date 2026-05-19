3 5 Image Credit : AI

How much can you start investing with?

You can start investing in this scheme with just ₹1,000. There is no maximum investment limit, so the more you invest, the more interest you'll earn. You can even open an account in the name of a child who is over 10 years old. So, how do you earn ₹90,000 on a ₹2 lakh investment? Let's break it down.