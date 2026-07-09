In Australia, PM Modi announced India is working on 'Made in India' 6G tech. He highlighted India's status as the 2nd largest 5G market, massive infrastructure growth, and a thriving startup ecosystem, all deepening ties with Australia.

India's Digital and Infrastructure Growth

Addressing a community event in Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that India is rapidly working on 'Made in India' 6G technology, positioning itself at the forefront of global telecommunications innovation after established milestones in its current digital infrastructure rollout. PM Modi detailed how the domestic digital landscape shifted alongside expansive physical transport networks over the past decade.

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"Today, India has become the world's second-largest 5G market," PM Modi said. "India is rapidly working on 'Made in India' 6G technology."

He noted that over the past 12 years, the metro network has expanded to more than two dozen cities across India. "Today, over 12.5 million people travel by metro in India daily. India possesses the third-largest metro network in the world. We are rapidly expanding semi-high-speed networks in India, such as the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Vande Bharat," PM Modi said.

Booming Startup Ecosystem and Private Enterprise

Beyond public infrastructure, deregulated sectors like defence and aerospace drove a surge in entrepreneurship, transitioning industrial capabilities toward private enterprise.

"Today, India has more than 200,000 registered start-ups," PM Modi said. "More than 4,000 new start-ups are being registered every month in India. Hundreds of start-ups are also working in sectors such as defence and space."

The Prime Minister linked this domestic growth directly to India's evolving international partnerships, particularly noting the expanding commercial and technological alignment with Australia. "These sectors were opened to private entrepreneurship only a few years ago, and today, India's first private space start-up is set to launch a satellite on its own rocket very soon," PM Modi stated. "Over the past twelve years, India has emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem... And now, an Indian space startup is poised to launch a satellite using its own rocket for the very first time. I am delighted that the partnership between India and Australia in the realms of education, skills, and innovation is deepening and strengthening."

Strengthening India-Australia Relations

Bilateral trade mechanisms provided the foundational support for these collaborative developments, with formal frameworks cutting barriers and increasing market reach. "Whatever India and Australia do proves beneficial for both nations," PM Modi said. "The India-Australia Trade Agreement is a prime example of this."

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA) completed four years since its signing on April 2, 2022. The agreement enhanced trade flows and industry linkages between the two nations over this period.

Following the implementation of the agreement, Indian exports to Australia rose from USD 4 billion in FY 2020-21 to USD 8.5 billion in FY 2024-25. Total bilateral trade reached USD 24.1 billion during 2024-25, with Indian exports growing 8 per cent over the previous year. For the fiscal year 2025-26, total trade between the two nations reached USD 19.3 billion by February. (ANI)