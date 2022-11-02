Morbi bridge collapse: Local lawyers refuse to represent the accused

Local lawyers' body has decided that they will not represent the nine accused arrested over the bridge collapse in Morbi that killed 135 people. Meanwhile, Gujarat observed state-wide mourning to pay homage to victims of the cable bridge collapse in Morbi.

A lawyers' body in Gujarat has decided not to represent the nine suspects arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse that killed 135 people. Four days after it reopened to the public, the British-era suspension bridge in Morbi, which had been closed since March for renovations, fell on Sunday night.

This morning, the Morbi and Rajkot Bar Association adopted a resolution declaring that they will not represent any of the nine suspects detained on Monday. Managers of Oreva, the firm that reconstructed the bridge, ticket takers, bridge repair contractors, and three security officers whose duty it was to manage the crowds are among those arrested.

Meanwhile, Gujarat observed a day of mourning on Wednesday to honour those lost in the Morbi cable bridge disaster. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the situation post the tragedy.

"The Gujarat government has decided to observe state-wide mourning on November 2. The National Flag will be flown at half mast in the state and no official function will be held," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted.

On Tuesday, PM Modi demanded a "detailed and extensive" investigation into the disaster and said its most important lessons must be put into practise as soon as possible. The collapse site and the neighbourhood hospital where the victims have been hospitalised were both visited by Prime Minister Modi.

The Morbi bridge, famously called the ‘Jhoolta Pul’, was built more than a century ago over the Machchhu river during the British era. Following the incident, a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the reasons which led to the death of 135 people.

