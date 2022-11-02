Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Morbi bridge collapse: Local lawyers refuse to represent the accused

    Local lawyers' body has decided that they will not represent the nine accused arrested over the bridge collapse in Morbi that killed 135 people. Meanwhile, Gujarat observed state-wide mourning to pay homage to victims of the cable bridge collapse in Morbi.

    Morbi bridge collapse Local lawyers refuse to represent the accused gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    A lawyers' body in Gujarat has decided not to represent the nine suspects arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse that killed 135 people. Four days after it reopened to the public, the British-era suspension bridge in Morbi, which had been closed since March for renovations, fell on Sunday night.

    This morning, the Morbi and Rajkot Bar Association adopted a resolution declaring that they will not represent any of the nine suspects detained on Monday. Managers of Oreva, the firm that reconstructed the bridge, ticket takers, bridge repair contractors, and three security officers whose duty it was to manage the crowds are among those arrested.

    Meanwhile, Gujarat observed a day of mourning on Wednesday to honour those lost in the Morbi cable bridge disaster. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the situation post the tragedy.

    Also Read | Detailed and extensive inquiry must on Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi

    "The Gujarat government has decided to observe state-wide mourning on November 2. The National Flag will be flown at half mast in the state and no official function will be held," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted.

    On Tuesday, PM Modi demanded a "detailed and extensive" investigation into the disaster and said its most important lessons must be put into practise as soon as possible. The collapse site and the neighbourhood hospital where the victims have been hospitalised were both visited by Prime Minister Modi.

    Also read: 'Youths shook overcrowded bridge intentionally...': Survivors recall moments before Morbi bridge collapse

    The Morbi bridge, famously called the ‘Jhoolta Pul’, was built more than a century ago over the Machchhu river during the British era.  Following the incident, a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the reasons which led to the death of 135 people.

    Also read: Morbi bridge collapse: Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in illegal mining case gcw

    Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in illegal mining case

    Tithwal, a village in Kashmir along LoC hopes divided bridge will bridge the divide AJR

    Tithwal, a village in Kashmir along LoC hopes divided bridge will bridge the divide

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Amit Shah bashes Congress dynasty politics; urges to break tradition to repeat BJP govt - adt

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Amit Shah slams Congress dynasty politics

    Gujarat elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP announces 22 more candidates AJR

    Gujarat elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP announces 22 more candidates

    Andheri bypoll: Voters being paid to select NOTA, claims Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena - adt

    Andheri bypoll: Voters being paid to select NOTA, claims Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Pictures Hansika Motwani gets engaged to Sohael Khaturiya in Paris; read wedding details RBA

    Pictures: Hansika Motwani gets engaged to Sohael Khaturiya in Paris; read wedding details

    KBC 14 Do you know the answers to these 15 questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan

    Do you know the answers to these 15 questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 14?

    Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out; know how to check - adt

    Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out; know how to check

    Twitter employees asked to work 12 hours a day 7 days a week Reports gcw

    Twitter employees asked to work 12 hours a day, 7 days a week: Reports

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon