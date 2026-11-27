New Delhi will host the 10th Global Technology Summit from December 2-4. The event features S Jaishankar and leaders from OpenAI and Microsoft to discuss AI, geopolitics, and global technology partnerships under the theme 'Pravaah'.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, UK Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Kanishka Narayan and senior executives from global technology companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic and Microsoft, are among the key speakers at the tenth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS), scheduled to be held in New Delhi from December 2 to 4. The three-day summit, organised by Carnegie India in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and technology experts from across the world to deliberate on the evolving relationship between technology and geopolitics. Themed 'Pravaah', meaning 'flow' in Hindi, this year's summit will focus on strengthening global technology partnerships amid geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain realignments and efforts by countries to reduce strategic dependencies. According to the official agenda, Goyal and Narayan are scheduled to deliver keynote addresses, while Jaishankar will deliver the inaugural address and participate in a conversation with Avril Haines, President of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Other prominent names listed among the participants include Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani, Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan, and Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh. The summit will also witness participation from prominent industry leaders, including Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal, Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy, Microsoft Chief Operating Officer Himani Agrawal and Anthropic Chief Global Affairs Officer Mariano-Florentino Cuellar. OpenAI India's Head of Strategy and Global Affairs Pragya Misra and Anthropic's Asia-Pacific Policy Head Michael Sellitto will participate in discussions on emerging AI applications, including agentic AI and enterprise-level deployment. The conference will focus on four major areas -- AI at scale, strategic technology partnerships, security and geopolitics, and digital governance. Discussions will also cover the impact of AI on employment, multilingual AI models, cybersecurity, digital sovereignty, emerging space technologies, quantum computing and India's critical mineral partnerships. With technology increasingly influencing international trade and national security, the summit will explore opportunities for India-Europe technology cooperation and building resilient supply chains for semiconductors, batteries and clean energy technologies. The event will be held in a hybrid format, with public sessions scheduled for December 3 and 4, allowing both in-person and virtual participation. (ANI)