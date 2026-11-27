India is set to buck global trends as its debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to fall to 75.1% by 2031. Despite inflationary pressures and subsidy needs, the economy shows robust growth with significant progress in poverty reduction.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): India's general government debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to decline from 84.3 per cent in 2025 to 75.1 per cent by 2031, bucking the broader trend of rising government debt across major global economies, according to EY's Economy Watch report for November 2026, citing projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The report highlighted that India stands out among major emerging economies, where government debt relative to GDP is largely expected to increase over the medium term.

"India remains an outlier with a falling trajectory of general government debt relative to GDP. This is expected to moderate from 84.3% in 2025 to 75.1% by 2031, a decrease of 9.2% points," the report said. In comparison, the debt-to-GDP ratio of emerging market and developing economies is projected to increase from 73.7 per cent in 2025 to 84.2 per cent by 2031, largely driven by rising government debt in China. China's debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to rise from 98.6 per cent to 122.1 per cent, while that of the US is expected to increase from 124.4 per cent to 145 per cent over the same period.

On the domestic fiscal front, EY flagged the possibility of higher government expenditure on major subsidies amid persistent inflationary pressures. The report noted that India's real GDP growth in the second quarter of FY27 could be in the range of 7.5-7.7 per cent, while nominal GDP growth may be close to 11 per cent, potentially supporting government tax revenues. "However, they may also imply increases in some of the major budget subsidies related to food, fertilizer and petroleum products," the report said.

During the first half of FY27, the Centre's gross tax revenues grew by 6.1 per cent, while total expenditure increased by 10.7 per cent. Expenditure on major subsidies rose by 10.1 per cent during the period. With retail inflation rising to 6.1 per cent and wholesale inflation reaching 12.3 per cent in October, EY also recommended an increase in the RBI's policy rate at its December monetary policy meeting. The report further highlighted India's progress in reducing poverty and inequality while sustaining relatively high economic growth. Citing World Bank estimates, EY noted that India's extreme poverty rate, measured at a purchasing power parity-adjusted threshold of USD 3 per day, declined from 27.1 per cent in 2011 to an estimated 2.3 per cent in 2024. Inequality in per capita consumption expenditure has also declined over time.

Looking ahead, EY emphasised the need to sustain government capital expenditure to support domestic demand during the remaining months of the current financial year. "Going forward, in the remaining part of the fiscal year, while export demand appears to be robust, domestic demand requires support calling for continued momentum of GoI's capital expenditure growth while adhering to the fiscal consolidation targets," the report said. (ANI)