Axis Capital's Lakha Nair advocates for capital gains tax relief in the Union Budget 2027-28, seeking to boost retail participation and channel household savings into financial assets to support India's economic growth vision.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The capital market industry is hoping for some relief in capital gains taxation, including a possible reduction in short-term capital gains tax, in the upcoming Union Budget 2027-28, said Lakha Nair, Managing Director and Head of Corporate Finance, Axis Capital Limited. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 17th Capital Market Conference organised by ASSOCHAM in New Delhi, Nair said taxation was among the key areas where the industry was looking for relaxation from the government. "I would say some relaxation on the taxation aspects. Anything to do with the long-term capital gains or, you know, maybe a reduction in the short-term capital gain is something everybody is hoping for," she said.

The demand for tax relief comes after the government revised the capital gains taxation framework in the Union Budget 2024-25, increasing the short-term capital gains tax on specified financial assets, including listed equities and equity-oriented mutual funds, from 15 per cent to 20 per cent. The long-term capital gains tax on these assets was increased from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent, while the annual exemption limit was raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh. Any relaxation in capital gains taxation would have implications for the post-tax returns of retail investors investing in equities and equity-oriented mutual funds.

Beyond taxation, Nair stressed the need to increase retail participation in the capital markets and channel a larger share of household savings into financial assets to support India's Viksit Bharat vision. She also highlighted the need for greater development of the equity and bond markets, along with reforms such as equity fungibility and Indian Depository Receipts (IDRs). On the impact of global geopolitical uncertainties on Indian capital markets, Nair said domestic markets had demonstrated resilience despite the disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis, adding that an improvement in geopolitical conditions would further support the markets. "We had a temporary disruption," she said, referring to the West Asia crisis, adding that "any kind of peace and settlement would only enhance the markets." Her remarks come amid preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28, with various industry stakeholders putting forward their expectations and policy recommendations to the government. (ANI)