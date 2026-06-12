Nestle India rejected allegations of infestation in a Maggi noodles packet after FSSAI took cognisance of social media complaints. The company said its investigation and lab tests found no evidence of infestation on the batch and market samples.

Nestle India on Friday rejected allegations of infestation in a Maggi noodles packet after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took cognisance of social media complaints and issued a notice to the company over the matter.

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Nestle India Rejects Allegations

Rejecting the allegations, the company said its investigation and laboratory testing found no evidence of infestation on the batch and market samples.

"We categorically reject the allegations circulating on media basis an unverified account regarding the presence of infestation, allegedly on Maggi noodles," Nestle India spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are yet to receive the complaint sample from the complainant as the account is unreachable," the statement added.

It said a detailed representation, supported by all relevant facts, quality records from batch and market samples, test reports, has been submitted to the competent authorities.

The company said it follows strict food safety standards across its operations. "Nestle India maintains stringent quality and food safety standards across its manufacturing operations. We remain fully transparent with the authorities and are confident that the facts and evidence will conclusively establish the truth of the matter," the spokesperson said.

"We have performed our quality analysis on batch and market samples, for a comprehensive investigation to FSSAI Accredited lab and the report confirms with the quality standards including confirmation of absence of infestation of any nature," the statement added.

Complaint Origin and Market Reaction

The issue came to light after social media posts alleged the presence of insects or larvae in a Maggi packet, prompting FSSAI to take cognisance of the complaints and issue a notice to the company.

The development also weighed on investor sentiment, with Nestle India shares ending the day lower. The stock opened at Rs 1,431.10 and closed at Rs 1,375.70, down 3.29 per cent from the previous close. (ANI)