A Morgan Stanley report advises investors to scrutinize periods of strong consensus. It highlights that extreme sentiment, sharp price moves, and elevated valuations can signal a market's shift from 'wisdom' to the 'madness' of crowds.

Investors may find it increasingly important to distinguish between periods when markets efficiently incorporate information and episodes when collective behaviour amplifies mistakes, according to a research report by Morgan Stanley.

While consistently generating excess returns remains difficult, extreme sentiment, sharp price moves and elevated valuations could provide signals that the market's "wisdom" is giving way to the "madness" of crowds, the brokerage noted.

The Unique Nature of Stock Markets

The broking further said that markets generally do a good job of aggregating dispersed information through the interaction of buyers and sellers. This makes prices difficult to beat consistently, as investors seeking an edge must identify information that is either not yet known to the market or is not properly reflected in prices. However, the research pointed to an important exception in stock markets. Unlike prediction or betting markets, equities do not have a fixed date on which the correctness of a price can be conclusively established. Stock valuations depend on expectations for future cash flows, risk and investor behaviour, leaving greater room for narratives and shifting sentiment to influence prices.

Breakdown of Collective Intelligence

Morgan Stanley identified three conditions that make crowds collectively intelligent: cognitive diversity, effective aggregation and appropriate incentives. Cognitive diversity means investors approach markets with different information, knowledge, decision rules and perspectives. When those differences are preserved and efficiently aggregated, collective errors tend to remain small.

The report, however, said the stock market is particularly vulnerable to a breakdown in diversity because investing is inherently social. Investors can begin responding to the same information in similar ways, while prices themselves become signals that influence subsequent decisions. Such correlated behaviour can contribute to market booms and busts.

The Impact of Investor Time Horizons

The research also highlights the importance of investor time horizons. Experiments cited in the report found that longer-horizon markets tended to converge towards fundamental value, while shorter-horizon settings were more prone to bubbles as participants extrapolated recent price trends.

Implications for Investors

Strong sentiment, major market moves and extreme valuations can therefore serve as useful indicators of a potential crowding episode. For investors, the implication is not that markets should be routinely challenged, but that periods of unusually strong consensus deserve greater scrutiny.

The report suggests that identifying when diversity is breaking down may offer a better route to understanding market extremes than simply assuming prices are either always right or always wrong. (ANI)