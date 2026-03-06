The Finance Ministry stated that almost 100% of Indian villages now have banking outlets within a 5 km radius. This data comes from the Jan Dhan Darshak (JDD) App, which monitors the government's goal of full financial inclusion across the country.

Based on the data uploaded by banks on the Jan Dhan Darshak (JDD) App, almost 100 per cent of villages in the country are covered with banking outlets, informed the Finance Ministry.

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"99.92% villages in the country and 100% villages in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli are covered with banking outlets (Bank Branch / BC / IPPB) within a radius of 05 kms (as on 06.03.2026)," according to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance. The Government endeavours to ensure availability of banking outlet (Bank branch / Business Correspondent (BC) / India Post Payments Bank (IPPB)) within 05 kilometres (kms) of all inhabited villages in the country.

Monitoring and Challenges

Availability of banking outlets is monitored by a Geographic Information System (GIS) based application, namely, the Jan Dhan Darshak (JDD) App. Major impediments in the augmentation of banking infrastructure are a lack of connectivity & infrastructure alongwith non-availability of suitable premises.

Expansion Process and Guidelines

Furthermore, as per the extant RBI guidelines, rolling out of banking outlets in uncovered areas is a continuous process looked after by the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC)/ Union Territory Level Bankers Committee (UTLBC), in consultation with the concerned State Government, member banks and other stakeholders. Banks, inter alia, consider proposals for opening banking outlets in the light of RBI's instructions, their business plans and commercial viability. To further assess the viability of opening a banking outlet, banks carry out surveys as required.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, in the Lok Sabha today. (ANI)