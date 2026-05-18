NTPC Group's installed power capacity crossed 90 GW, reaching 90,668 MW, after the successful trial of an 800 MW unit at its Patratu subsidiary. This achievement supports India's goal of an energy-secure future and power capacity expansion.

NTPC Group's Installed Capacity Crosses 90 GW

NTPC Limited on Monday announced that the NTPC Group has crossed 90 GW of installed power generation capacity following the successful trial operation of Unit-2 of Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL).

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In an exchange filing, the company stated that Unit-2 of PVUNL, having a capacity of 800 MW, has successfully completed its trial run operation after achieving approved norms and necessary clearances. The company said the unit has now been included in the installed capacity of NTPC Limited.

"With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC group stands at 90,668 MW," the company stated in the filing. PVUNL is a subsidiary of NTPC Limited and the Patratu project comprises 3 units of 800 MW each.

The company said the achievement marks a significant step towards building a sustainable and energy-secure future for India.

India's Expanding Power Generation Capacity

The development comes at a time when India continues to rapidly expand its overall power generation capacity, particularly in renewable energy.

Recent Capacity Additions and National Tally

According to data shared earlier in Parliament by Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik in a written reply in the Lok Sabha in March, India added 52,536.49 MW of installed power generation capacity during FY 2025-26 till January 31, 2026. Out of the total capacity addition, renewable energy sources accounted for the largest share.

The data showed that renewable energy capacity addition stood at 43,026.49 MW during the period. Solar energy contributed the highest addition at 34,955.24 MW, followed by wind energy with 4,612.58 MW. Hydropower capacity addition stood at 3,370 MW, while nuclear power capacity addition was 700 MW during the same period. Coal-based thermal power capacity addition during FY2025-26 till January 2026 was 8,810 MW.

As per the government data, India's total installed power generation capacity as of January 31, 2026 stood at 5,20,511 MW. Out of this, non-fossil fuel sources accounted for 2,71,969 MW, representing 52.3 per cent of the total installed generation capacity. (ANI)