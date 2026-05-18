At a PHDCCI conference, defence and industry experts urged for stronger coordination and faster, tech-driven response systems to counter evolving Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) threats beyond traditional warfare.

Experts from the defence, industry and policy ecosystem on Monday stressed the need for stronger coordination, faster response systems and improved preparedness to deal with evolving Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) threats at a conference organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in the national capital.

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The discussions highlighted that CBRN threats are no longer limited to traditional warfare, but now include industrial accidents, toxic chemical releases, asymmetric warfare and terrorism, requiring integrated and technology-driven response systems.

Unpredictable Global Security Environment

Speaking at the conference, Upendra Kumar Singh, DG, Soldier Support Systems, DRDO, said the global security environment is becoming increasingly unpredictable. "In today's situation, we cannot separate military power with other soft powers or financial or economic powers. The whole dynamics of the world is extremely unpredictable at this point of time," Singh said.

He further said the platform is important to bridge gaps between stakeholders working on CBRN preparedness. "These threats and mitigation measures is a concern for all of us and there are lot of efforts being taken by the researchers and perhaps this forum is providing a platform where we can combine efforts with more synergy and make it sure that all the gaps are being covered," he said.

Importance of Multi-Stakeholder Platforms

Speaking at the same conference, Roli Singh, Chairperson, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC), said the platform brings together multiple stakeholders from the security ecosystem. "I would like to begin by complimenting the organisers and all participating stakeholders for bringing together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, scientists, security professionals, and emergency response agencies on a single platform to discuss this very critical dimension of modern national security," she said.

Industry Perspective: Response Time is Critical

From the industry side, a senior representative from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said response time is critical in CBRN incidents. "In a chemical and biological event, the response time becomes everything. We do not have hours. We have seconds," the L&T representative said.

The representative further emphasised the need for proactive and technology-driven preparedness systems across sectors.

Call for Enhanced Collaboration

Experts noted that preparedness must involve defence, industry, airports, metros and critical infrastructure, and called for continuous coordination between stakeholders to strengthen India's response framework.

The conference concluded with a call for enhanced government-industry collaboration to improve national preparedness against emerging CBRN threats. (ANI)