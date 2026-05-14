NCB organized a national workshop on concrete durability and quality standards, focusing on the draft IS 456:2025 code. It also launched a six-month certification programme to enhance skills in advanced concrete technology for the industry.

National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) has organised a national workshop on concrete durability and quality standards and launched a six-month certification programme aimed at strengthening skills in advanced concrete technology.

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According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the workshop "Durability Design and Quality Assurance of Concrete as per IS 456:2025 (Draft)" was held on 9 May at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The workshop brought together representatives from the construction industry, academia, research institutions and Bureau of Indian Standards to discuss proposed revisions in concrete standards and industry readiness for implementation.

The programme was inaugurated by Director, CSIR-Central Building Research Institute, Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla, as Chief Guest, in the presence of Deputy Director General (Standardization), Bureau of Indian Standards, Sanjay Pant, as Guest of Honour, and Director General, National Council for Cement and Building Materials, L. P. Singh.

Advanced Concrete Technology Certification Programme

Highlighting the newly launched programme, the organisers said, "The 25-week hybrid programme includes weekend online sessions along with a four-day on-site module at NCB Ballabgarh, covering mix design, durability, QA/QC systems, RMC operations and advanced sustainable concretes."

Technical Discussions on Draft Code

The workshop also featured technical sessions on durability design, construction materials, quality control systems and prestressed concrete provisions proposed under the draft code. Experts from Indian Institute of Technology Madras and industry institutions participated in the discussions.

Focus on Performance-Based Specifications

The concluding panel discussion focused on industry preparedness for implementing the revised standards. Experts during the session emphasised "performance-based specifications and strengthened quality assurance practices" as key requirements for implementation of the draft IS 456:2025 code.