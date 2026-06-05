Maharashtra has signed two MoUs with Jabil and RSA Global, securing a total investment of Rs 4,080 crore. The agreements are expected to create 4,750 direct and indirect jobs, significantly boosting the state's electronics and logistics sectors.

Two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed at the Chief Minister's official residence, 'Varsha', in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis -- one between the Government of Maharashtra and Jabil (electronics manufacturing company), and another between the Government of Maharashtra and Dubai-based RSA Global, an official statement said.

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These agreements will bring an investment of Rs 4,080 crore to Maharashtra and generate approximately 4,750 direct and indirect employment opportunities, it added.

Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that both projects would provide a major boost to industrial investment, export capacity, and the modern logistics infrastructure in Maharashtra, while accelerating the creation of high-skill jobs.

Jabil's Electronics Manufacturing Expansion

Furthermore, these initiatives will further strengthen Maharashtra's leadership position in the electronics manufacturing and logistics sectors. State government said Jabil will set up an Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) expansion project in Pune. The company plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore to manufacture 5G equipment and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based networking switchgear, a move expected to generate approximately 4,000 direct jobs.

Jabil has been operating in Maharashtra for 23 years and currently employs over 10,000 people in the state. The company's new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is set to commence operations on June 17, 2026.

RSA's 'Ultra Mega Logistics Park'

Under a second Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Government of Maharashtra and RSA Logistics and Transportation Pvt. Ltd., a state-of-the-art 'Ultra Mega Logistics Park' will be developed on a 25-hectare site within the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) area at Uran, Raigad district. An investment of Rs 2,580 crore is proposed for this project, which is expected to generate approximately 750 direct and indirect jobs. Advanced facilities such as container stacking, container washing and cleaning, repairs, and the handling and storage of empty containers will be developed here.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured entrepreneurs that the State Government would extend all possible cooperation for industrial expansion. (ANI)