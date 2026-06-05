On World Environment Day 2026, industry leaders highlight technology, sustainable infrastructure, and climate finance as crucial for India's transition to a low-carbon economy, balancing growth with climate resilience.

As India seeks to balance economic growth with climate resilience, industry leaders on World Environment Day 2026 underscored the importance of technology, sustainable infrastructure, clean mobility, ecosystem restoration and climate finance in accelerating the country's transition towards a low-carbon future.

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Observed this year under the theme "Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future," World Environment Day has renewed attention on the role of businesses in driving sustainability through innovation, investments and collaborative action.

Technology and Data-Driven Climate Action

Highlighting the role of technology in advancing sustainability goals, Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "At Tech Mahindra, we believe technology is a key enabler in accelerating sustainability outcomes and driving responsible growth." He added that the company remains focused on achieving its sustainability targets, including "SBTi-validated Net Zero by 2035, a 90% renewable energy mix by 2030 and Water Positivity by 2030."

Emphasising the need for data-driven climate action, S Sivakumar, Group Head, Agri & IT Businesses and Sustainability, ITC Ltd, said, "The impact of climate change is being felt by communities, farmers and businesses every day. Extreme weather events, water stress, biodiversity loss and increasing pressure on natural resources are clear signals that urgent collective action is needed. By combining AI, climate science and collaborative partnerships, we can turn data into insights and insights into meaningful action."

Building Green Digital Infrastructure

Industry stakeholders also stressed the need for greener and more energy-efficient digital infrastructure as India expands its connectivity ecosystem. SP Kochhar, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), said, "As India accelerates towards becoming a digitally empowered economy, sustainability must remain central to how we build and scale telecom infrastructure."

According to Kochhar, telecom operators are increasingly adopting renewable energy, AI-led network optimisation, infrastructure sharing and green data infrastructure to reduce their environmental footprint.

Echoing similar views, Vibha Mehra, Country Manager, Nokia India, said the telecommunications sector has a significant opportunity to contribute to sustainable development. "As digital connectivity and AI reshape economies, the telecommunications industry has a unique opportunity to advance sustainable growth by investing in intelligent, self-optimising, and energy-efficient networks," she said.

Financing the Climate Transition

While technology and policy frameworks are creating momentum for climate action, experts noted that access to growth-stage capital remains critical for scaling climate-focused innovations. Vasudha Madhavan, Founder and CEO of Ostara Advisors, pointed to the rapid growth of India's clean mobility and bioenergy sectors, stating, "The technology and the policy are ready. What the transition needs now is growth-stage, patient capital, and closing that gap is the work in front of us."

Ecosystem Restoration as a Corporate Goal

Alongside decarbonisation efforts, ecosystem restoration is emerging as an important component of corporate sustainability initiatives. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited, said, "As an organisation operating in the natural resources sector, we recognise the responsibility we carry towards both people and the planet. At Vedanta, sustainability is embedded in how we operate, innovate, and create long-term value. From reducing emissions and conserving water to advancing circularity and restoring ecosystems, every step we take is guided by our vision of Zero Harm, Zero Waste, Zero Discharge."

Manisha Dubey, Head of IDEMIA India Foundation, said, "We believe companies have a genuine obligation to the communities and ecosystems around them," highlighting the organisation's initiative to transform 3.8 acres of industrial wasteland in Noida into a biodiversity park with 15,000 trees across more than 70 species.

Geospatial Tech and Sustainable Mobility

Experts also highlighted the growing importance of data and geospatial technologies in climate adaptation and resilience planning. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, "Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges facing humanity today, driving rising temperatures, extreme weather events, biodiversity loss, and increasing threats to food, water, and public health systems." He noted that technologies such as GIS, artificial intelligence and real-time monitoring can help governments, businesses and communities make climate interventions more targeted and effective.

Meanwhile, sustainable mobility continues to gain traction as cities seek solutions to reduce congestion and emissions. Sriram Kannan, Founder and CEO, Routematic, said, "Meaningful climate action requires us to rethink how we live, work, and move." "The future of mobility will be shaped not only by electrification, but also by smarter utilisation of resources through shared and technology-driven transportation models," he added.

Industry leaders broadly agreed that a combination of technology adoption, green infrastructure development, ecosystem restoration, climate finance and collaborative partnerships will be essential to accelerate India's sustainability transition while supporting long-term economic growth. (ANI)