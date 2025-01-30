Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay

The state government bears much of the disaster response cost after natural disasters such as floods and cyclones which substantially impacts its budget.. The findings from the study show that disasters put a heavy financial burden on affected states.

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI | First Published Jan 30, 2025, 2:37 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 2:37 PM IST

India experiences five to six tropical cyclones every year, with two or three being severe. A study by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) said that these disasters cause not only immediate loss of life and property but also put a significant financial strain on the government.

The state government bears much of the disaster response cost after natural disasters such as floods and cyclones which substantially impacts its budget.

The findings from the study show that disasters put a heavy financial burden on affected states.

Also read: 8th Pay Commission: Will old rules return for govt employees? Big decision on DA hike soon

It increased the state's expenditure. After the disaster, the state has to invest in rebuilding essential infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and homes. Secondly, these disasters reduce the government's revenues. As agriculture, trade, and business operations are often disrupted, tax collection and income from these services are reduced.

The IIT-B study highlighted a cycle in which increased expenditures and falling revenues lead to more significant budget deficits.

The study suggests that public-private partnerships (PPP) are essential for building a climate-resilient economy and the government can offer tax incentives for businesses to invest in climate resilience infrastructure and enforce sustainable regulations.

The research published in the International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction pointed out that the implementation of disaster risk financing mechanisms is challenging due to a lack of awareness and understanding among stakeholders, including governments and the public, about the benefits of such instruments.

The study emphasised the need for proactive disaster risk financing mechanisms such as resilience bonds, disaster insurance, and catastrophe bonds. Mechanisms such as resilience bonds encourage investments in disaster prevention projects and offer incentives for reducing the effects of disasters.

Disaster insurance supports individuals, companies, or governments in recovering from losses brought on by natural disasters. Catastrophe bonds allow governments or organisations to shift disaster risk to investors who receive interest unless a disaster occurs.

Also read: Union Budget 2025: Key bills to influence India's economic and policy framework

The study also suggested states invest in early warning systems, cyclone shelters, and resilient infrastructure and promote sustainable land use that can minimise the economic impact of climate change and lower the long-term costs of dealing with disasters.

Many states have already made progress: Tamil Nadu has installed advanced cyclone monitoring systems, Kerala has adopted climate-adaptive urban planning, and Odisha and many others have introduced budget tracking for climate-related spending.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Adani Ports sees strong growth, net profit up 32% in FY25 so far AJR

Adani Ports sees strong growth, net profit up 32% in FY25 so far

Air India, Kenya Airways team up for streamlined travel with codeshare agreement AJR

Air India, Kenya Airways team up for streamlined travel with codeshare agreement

Union Budget 2025 aims to consolidate fiscal deficit at 4.5% of GDP, reveals UBI Report AJR

Union Budget 2025 aims to consolidate fiscal deficit at 4.5% of GDP, reveals UBI Report

Union Budget 2025: Key bills to influence India's economic and policy framework AJR

Union Budget 2025: Key bills to influence India's economic and policy framework

Complete Guide to Property Registration in India, Process, Fees & Benefits

Ultimate Guide to Property Registration in India with State-Wise Fees, Documents & Online Process

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu weather update THESE districts to get heavy rainfall check full forecast here gcw

Tamil Nadu weather update: THESE districts to get heavy rainfall | Check full forecast here

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon compared dmn

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon compared

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH)

Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for 'The Odyssey'; Read on NTI

Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for ‘The Odyssey’; Read on

5 skiers killed in two avalanches in French Alps, four Norwegian nationals among the victims anr

5 skiers killed in two avalanches in French Alps, four Norwegian nationals among the victims

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon