8th Pay Commission: Will old rules return for govt employees? Big decision on DA hike soon

The 7th Pay Commission's term ends in 2026. Amidst this, central government employees have received big news. The old rules regarding Dearness Allowance (DA) may be reinstated! Find out what those rules are.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 2:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 2:18 PM IST

Big announcement on the 8th Pay Commission before the budget session. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval of the 8th Pay Commission to revise the salary structure of central government employees and pensioners.

article_image2

Although the approval has been granted, the date of implementation of the 8th Pay Commission is yet to be announced.

article_image3

Discussions are expected soon. There are rumors that the new commission might be influenced by the 5th Pay Commission.

article_image4

The 7th Pay Commission was implemented in 2016, bringing several changes to the salary structure. The minimum basic salary was increased to Rs 18,000.

article_image5

The maximum basic salary for Cabinet Secretaries increased to Rs 2.5 lakh, and the gratuity ceiling to Rs 20 lakh. Under the 6th Pay Commission (2006), the minimum and maximum basic salaries were Rs 7,000 and Rs 80,000, respectively.

article_image6

The gratuity ceiling was set at Rs 10 lakh. Salaries and pensions are expected to increase significantly under the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image7

Employees are demanding the DA rules from the 5th Pay Commission be reinstated in the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image8

When DA exceeded 50% under the 5th Pay Commission, it was merged with the basic salary. Employees want this rule reinstated.

article_image9

In 2004, the government approved a 50% DA increase, merging it with the basic salary for central government employees.

article_image10

This rule was discontinued with the 6th Pay Commission. This rule was also discontinued in the 7th Pay Commission, and there are appeals for its reinstatement.

article_image11

Since the 1st Pay Commission, the minimum salary for central government employees has increased by 32,627.27%.

article_image12

Under the 1st Pay Commission, the minimum and maximum monthly salaries were Rs 55 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

article_image13

The minimum monthly salary increased to Rs 80 under the Second and Rs 185 under the 3rd Pay Commission.

article_image14

The minimum monthly salary increased to Rs 750 and Rs 2,550 under the 4th and 5th Pay Commissions, respectively.

article_image15

The minimum monthly salary was Rs 7,000 under the 6th and Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission. It remains to be seen what the minimum salary will be under the 8th Pay Commission.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay AJR

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay

Air India, Kenya Airways team up for streamlined travel with codeshare agreement AJR

Air India, Kenya Airways team up for streamlined travel with codeshare agreement

Union Budget 2025 aims to consolidate fiscal deficit at 4.5% of GDP, reveals UBI Report AJR

Union Budget 2025 aims to consolidate fiscal deficit at 4.5% of GDP, reveals UBI Report

Union Budget 2025: Key bills to influence India's economic and policy framework AJR

Union Budget 2025: Key bills to influence India's economic and policy framework

Complete Guide to Property Registration in India, Process, Fees & Benefits

Ultimate Guide to Property Registration in India with State-Wise Fees, Documents & Online Process

Recent Stories

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay AJR

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay

PHOTOS Rubina Dilaik 6 fancy earrings for every occasion RBA

PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik's 6 fancy earrings for every occasion

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas dmn

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film RBA

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon