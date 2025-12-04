Mumbai's Worli has become the premier residential hub for India's ultra-rich. A recent report reveals that in just two years, over 30 luxury homes sold for more than Rs 40 crore each, with transactions exceeding Rs 5,500 crore.

Mumbai's upscale Worli neighbourhood has officially become the country's most coveted residential address for India's wealthiest families. A new report by ANAROCK and 360 One Wealth reveals a staggering surge in ultra-luxury home purchases, over 30 apartments priced above Rs 40 crore were sold in just two years, amounting to more than Rs 5,500 crore in transaction value.

This rapid rise, experts say, has reshaped India's luxury real estate landscape.

A Micro-Market That Dominates the Ultra-Luxury Space'

ANAROCK Group chairman Anuj Puri describes Worli's dominance as “unprecedented.”

“Forty per cent of India's entire ultra-luxury apartment market is now Worli. That singular statistic captures the micro-market's unparalleled strength,” he said.

Across India, nearly half of all home deals above Rs 40 crore now take place in Worli. And the momentum isn't slowing.

Record-Breaking Deals Push Worli to Global Standards

The year 2025 alone saw one of India's most expensive residential deals: two Worli duplexes sold for over Rs 700 crore.

In the last three years, more than 20 individual transactions have crossed the Rs 100-crore mark, setting a new benchmark for luxury living.

Apartment rates in high-end towers now range from Rs 65,000 to over Rs 1 lakh per sq ft, comparable to premium global pockets like New York's Lower Manhattan.

What Different Price Brackets Buy in Worli

The report breaks down how sharply space and pricing are segmented:

Below Rs 8 crore: Under 1,000 sq ft

Rs 8–16 crore: 1,000–2,000 sq ft

Rs 16–24 crore: 2,000–3,000 sq ft

Rs 24–32 crore: 3,000–4,000 sq ft

Above Rs 32 crore: 4,000+ sq ft ultra-premium residences

Worli: A Symbol of India's Wealth Concentration

ANAROCK notes that Worli is no longer just a luxury real estate hotspot, it has become the physical expression of India's wealth concentration.

The neighbourhood holds a 40% share of all ultra-HNI home transactions in the country, is powered by a Rs 69,000+ crore infrastructure ecosystem, and is set to benefit from an incoming Rs 36,000+ crore development pipeline.