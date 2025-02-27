Mumbai redevelopment push: Piyush Goyal, CM Fadnavis hand over keys to 15 societies

Goyal conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, stating that the government remains committed to providing pucca houses to the homeless and those currently living in kachha houses in the same locality.

ANI |Published: Feb 27, 2025, 8:37 AM IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, distributed keys for the 15 self-redeveloped housing societies in North Mumbai on February 25, 2025, Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in release. Addressing the gathering, the Minister assured that the Central Government would extend full support to the Maharashtra Government's initiatives in urban redevelopment and infrastructure development.

Goyal conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, stating that the government remains committed to providing pucca houses to the homeless and those currently living in kachha houses in the same locality. He highlighted that this initiative aims to secure the future of families, ensuring a stable home for children and future generations.

Speaking on the development in North Mumbai, Goyal mentioned that the region has been witnessing significant infrastructure advancements in recent times. He noted that the construction of a 1000-bed hospital near the Magathane metro station is progressing swiftly, and another 1000-bed hospital is planned for construction in West Kandivali, which will enhance healthcare access and services in the region.

The Minister applauded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for leading major infrastructural projects, including the extension of the Coastal Road (Worli-Bandra) to Versova and the proposed coastal road connecting the new airport via the Atal Sethu.

He stated that these projects would play a pivotal role in reducing congestion and improving connectivity in Mumbai. Goyal also commended the Maharashtra Government's efforts in addressing critical civic issues. He pointed out that the persistent problem of road damage during monsoon seasons is being tackled through the extensive use of cement-concrete roads.

Additionally, he acknowledged that the issue of untreated sewage water polluting water bodies is being effectively managed, with over Rs 26,000 crore allocated to ensure proper sewage treatment before its release into the ocean.

The Minister urged stakeholders to actively participate in and create awareness about self-redevelopment projects in their respective areas. He expressed hope that such initiatives would provide North Mumbai with a new direction, fostering development and ensuring a secure future for its residents.

Concluding his remarks, Goyal emphasised that the event marked a significant step towards self-reliance in urban development, reinforcing the government's vision of making housing accessible and sustainable for all.

