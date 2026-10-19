An analysis of the five largest Multi Asset Allocation Funds by AUM shows significant performance gaps. Kotak's fund ranked first with a 9.71% one-year return, while ICICI Prudential's fund saw a negative return of -0.09%.

Best Multi Asset Allocation Funds in India: How the Largest Schemes Performed , Multi Asset Allocation Funds have emerged as a preferred choice for investors seeking diversification through a single investment solution. By allocating money across asset classes such as equities, debt, gold and other instruments, these funds are designed to help investors navigate varying market conditions while reducing dependence on any one asset class.

As investor interest in the category continues to grow, understanding how the largest schemes have performed can offer valuable insight. To assess the current landscape, we analysed the five largest Multi Asset Allocation Funds by assets under management (AUM) and compared their trailing one-year returns as of 9 October 2026. The findings reveal a notable difference in performance among the category's biggest players.

Best Multi Asset Allocation Funds: Top 5 Largest Schemes Ranked by 1-Year Return

Among the five largest Multi Asset Allocation Funds analysed, Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth ranked first, delivering a 1-year return of 9.71%. Its assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹15,282.90 crore. DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth ranked second, with a 1-year return of 7.79% and an AUM of ₹10,989.90 crore. Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth ranked third, delivering a 1-year return of 7.18%. Its AUM was ₹17,983.90 crore. SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth ranked fourth, with a 1-year return of 6.50% and an AUM of ₹20,935.00 crore. ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth ranked fifth. It recorded a 1-year return of -0.09% and had an AUM of ₹87,833.10 crore. Source: https://sharpely.in/mutual-funds/category/hybrid-multi-asset-allocation

A Clear Leader Among the Largest Funds

Among the funds analysed, Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund delivered the highest one-year return of 9.71%, making it the top-performing scheme within this peer group. The result is noteworthy given that the comparison includes some of the largest and most widely tracked Multi Asset Allocation Funds in the country.

While all funds in the category follow a broadly similar mandate of investing across multiple asset classes, the outcome highlights how portfolio construction and asset allocation decisions can lead to different investor experiences. The gap between the highest and lowest performers in the group also underscores the importance of fund selection, even within the same category.

Why Multi Asset Allocation Funds Are Gaining Attention

The growing popularity of Multi Asset Allocation Funds can largely be attributed to their diversified approach. Rather than relying solely on equities or debt, these funds spread investments across different asset classes, each of which may respond differently to economic and market developments.

For example, equities may drive growth during favourable market conditions, while debt allocations can offer stability during periods of uncertainty. Gold and other assets may provide additional diversification benefits when traditional asset classes face volatility. This built-in diversification has made Multi Asset Allocation Funds an attractive option for investors looking for a more balanced investment approach.

Performance Differences Still Matter

Although diversification is a common feature across Multi Asset Allocation Funds, recent performance data suggests that outcomes can vary significantly from one fund to another.

Factors such as asset allocation strategy, portfolio rebalancing decisions, security selection and market positioning can all influence returns. As a result, investors evaluating the best Multi Asset Allocation Funds may benefit from looking beyond category labels and examining actual fund performance over different periods. The latest one-year data indicates that some schemes were more effective than others in capturing opportunities across asset classes during the period under review.

What Should Investors Consider?

While recent performance often attracts attention, selecting a mutual fund typically requires a broader assessment. Investors may consider factors such as: * Consistency across market cycles * Risk-adjusted returns * Asset allocation framework * Fund management philosophy * Expense ratio * Investment horizon and financial goals Short-term rankings can provide useful context, but they are generally most effective when combined with a long-term perspective.

The Bottom Line

For investors researching the best Multi Asset Allocation Funds in India, the latest data offers an interesting snapshot of how the category's largest schemes have performed. Based on an analysis of the top five Multi Asset Allocation Funds by AUM, Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund ranked first on a trailing one-year return basis as of 9 October 2026, delivering a return of 9.71%.

While past performance is not a guarantee of future results, the study highlights that even within a diversified category, performance outcomes can differ meaningfully. As Multi Asset Allocation Funds continue to attract investor interest, careful evaluation of fund strategy, consistency and long-term suitability remains essential. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, and you must read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing. (ANI)