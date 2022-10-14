WhatsApp soon to roll out 'Edited' label over altered messages for users: Report

WhatsApp will add an 'edited' tag to the edited messages to alert the recipient. According to reports, the tag will appear above the text as a chat bubble, and the ability to edit sent messages will also be time-limited.

WhatsApp is about to add a new 'Editing Messages' feature that will allow users to edit messages that have already been sent. It is now implied that, in addition to the edited message, users will see the label 'Edited.'

Users will have 15 minutes to edit the message, according to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks messaging app updates. WhatsApp Android 2.22.22.14 beta users can already access it, even though it is still in development.

WhatsApp has yet to confirm whether the message can be edited after it has been read. Furthermore, it is unknown how much time will be spent editing the sent message when the receiver's phone is turned off. This feature is currently in development. There has been no official word on the timeline for the rollout.

Another new feature expected to be added to WhatsApp is the prohibition of taking screenshots of messages sent with View Once enabled.

Even screen recordings of these messages are prohibited, according to the report. The company has already made this feature available to some beta testers.

A feature that allows WhatsApp users to create polls will also be available soon. Some WhatsApp beta users can already create polls. WhatsApp supports this feature for Android version 2.22.1.16. Furthermore, this function is not just for group administrators. The tech company is expected to release a stable version for everyone in the coming days.

