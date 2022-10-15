Amul milk price hiked by Rs 2 per litre ahead of Diwali; third hike this year

In August, Amul increased the prices of its Gold, Shakti, and Taaza milk brands by Rs 2 per litre, the second time in two months. Previously, milk prices were raised by Rs 2 per litre on March 1, 2022.

Amul has increased the price of milk for the third time this year, which is a significant setback for the average person. On Saturday, RS Sodhi, the MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, revealed that all states other than Gujarat had raised the price of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre.

As a result, a litre of full cream milk would now cost Rs 63 instead of Rs 61.

The latest increase comes two months after Amul raised the prices of its Gold, Shakti, and Taaza milk brands by Rs 2 per litre in August. Previously, milk prices were raised in March. On March 1, 2022, Amul increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. Even so, the company justified the price increases by citing the rising cost of petrol and diesel. The move was motivated by an increase in operating expenses and milk output, according to Amul.

GCMMF raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in August in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Saurashtra region, Delhi's national capital region, West Bengal, Mumbai, and all other markets where Amul sells fresh milk. Amul's Gold, Shakti, and Taaza milk brands' prices have been raised by Rs 2 per litre.

Meanwhile, retail inflation in India rose to a five-month high of 7.41 per cent in September, up from 7.1 per cent the previous month, and remained well above the RBI's upper tolerance band for the ninth consecutive month. In contrast, wholesale price index-based (WPI) inflation fell to 10.70 per cent in September, down from 12.41 per cent in August 2022 and 11.8 per cent in September last year.

