Motilal Oswal, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL), expressed confidence in India's market outlook, citing strong reform momentum and encouraging festive demand. Speaking on recent market trends, he noted, “We've already seen the traction, especially in this festive season. So the corporate sector is saying that these numbers are good so far. And I'm quite optimistic. And it was a very bold move. It's a big, kind of, you can say, the reform which has come. So it should impact the market more positively even from here.”

Oswal highlighted that while foreign investors have largely remained cautious in secondary markets, they continue to participate through IPOs and private equity.

"So far, mostly they are negative on the secondary market side. However, they do a huge amount of investments in private equity. And through IPO they participate, but more or less, to net they are sellers because they have more opportunities. Maybe in China, it is doing well, maybe some other markets like Korea are doing well," he said.

However, he added, "the concern remains today is that the sanctions, the tariff sanctions. So I think once it is resolved, it should be at least taken care of, and markets will move again. Foreign investors will also come there."

He also acknowledged geopolitical sensitivities but remained optimistic, “It has already impacted and my sense is that we have seen the worst I think the moment it has to be resolved. It's only a question of time, whether it takes two weeks or two months. We don't know because they're all issues which are kind of, I think, at a global level and very, you can say, politically sensitive also.”

