The government's upcoming ASUSE 2027–28 survey will analyze gender-specific challenges for women entrepreneurs and track investment trends in the informal sector to better inform national economic policies and support business growth.

Government Initiatives for Women Entrepreneurs

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The government has proposed collecting data on challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and investment trends among informal businesses under the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) 2027–28. According to a release by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, the survey will, for the first time, examine gender-specific difficulties faced by women in running and managing their businesses.

The Ministry said, "For the first time, questions will be introduced to capture gender-specific constraints faced by female entrepreneurs in operating and managing their establishments." The move is aimed at identifying barriers affecting women-led enterprises and providing data to support policies encouraging women's participation in economic activities.

Tracking Business Investments and Sectoral Data

The survey will also introduce a question to track investment in fixed assets over a longer period to better understand investment patterns among unincorporated businesses. The Ministry said the change is "intended to provide a broader perspective on the investment trajectory of establishments." The proposed changes are significant as the unincorporated non-agricultural sector is an important source of employment, livelihoods and economic activity in India.

Survey Methodology and Operational Shifts

The government has also proposed shifting the survey period from the calendar year (January–December) to the financial year (April–March) from ASUSE 2027–28 to improve the use of survey data in national accounts. Additional questions will cover electricity sources used by establishments and identify businesses engaged in handloom, power-loom and handicraft activities. The Ministry has invited feedback on the proposed questionnaire until November 15, 2026. (ANI)

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