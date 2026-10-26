Anthropic has filed a registration statement with the US SEC to list its stock on the Nasdaq. The move comes as the AI developer reports massive revenue growth alongside substantial net losses due to heavy infrastructure and model investments.

Anthropic Initiates Path to Nasdaq Listing

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic, the developer of the Claude AI chatbot, has filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO), marking a major step towards its stock market debut. According to the company's announcement on Monday, Anthropic intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ANT".

The filing did not disclose the proposed share price, the number of shares to be offered or the company's overall valuation. These details will be determined following a roadshow involving Anthropic, prospective investors and its bankers. The filing follows Anthropic's confidential submission of a draft registration statement to the SEC in June 2026, as the company moves towards becoming publicly traded.

Investor Interest and Financial Oversight

The proposed listing comes amid growing investor interest in artificial intelligence companies and the substantial capital requirements associated with developing advanced AI models and computing infrastructure. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC have been named as contacts for obtaining copies of the preliminary prospectus when available, according to the company's official announcement.

Anthropic stated that the registration statement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Consequently, the securities cannot be sold, and offers to purchase them cannot be accepted until the registration statement becomes effective.

Financial Sustainability and Revenue Growth

The filing also comes as major AI developers face increasing scrutiny over the financial sustainability of their businesses, with significant investments required for computing infrastructure, model development and expansion. The filing highlighted a sharp increase in the company's revenue, stating that it “grew 1,368% year over year for the three months ended June 30, 2026.”

Anthropic generated USD 16.29 billion in revenue during the first half of 2026 but recorded a net loss of USD 80.75 billion during the same period, highlighting the substantial costs associated with developing advanced artificial intelligence systems. The proposed IPO could become one of the largest public offerings in history, although the company has not officially disclosed its fundraising target, proposed valuation or listing date. Anthropic's stock market debut would provide public market investors an opportunity to gain direct exposure to one of the leading developers of advanced generative AI models. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)