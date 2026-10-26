Anthropic has filed for a US IPO, reporting massive revenue growth of 1,300% for the first half of 2026. The AI firm, backed by strong enterprise demand for its Claude models, plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ANT.

Anthropic Files for IPO

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has filed a registration statement for an initial public offering (IPO) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), highlighting sharp revenue growth, rising enterprise adoption and significant financial and regulatory risks.

According to the filing, Anthropic reported revenue of USD 11.6 billion in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with USD 787 million in the corresponding period last year. Its revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026, stood at USD 16.286 billion, marking a growth of nearly 1,300 per cent from USD 1.163 billion a year earlier. The company also reported an operating income of USD 1 billion and an operating margin of 8 per cent during the June quarter, compared with an operating loss of USD 1.2 billion and a negative operating margin of 152 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Growth Drivers and Market Strategy

Anthropic attributed its growth to rising demand for its Claude family of AI models, increased enterprise adoption and the launch of products designed to perform complex tasks, including Claude Code and Claude Cowork.

The filing highlights the growing contribution of existing enterprise customers to the company's revenue. As of September 30, 2026, Anthropic had more than 11,900 customers generating at least USD 100,000 in trailing 12-month revenue. This included over 1,900 customers generating at least USD 1 million and around 250 generating at least USD 10 million. The company reported a net revenue retention rate of approximately 900 per cent as of September 30, 2026, indicating a substantial increase in spending by existing customers. In the filing, Anthropic stated: "Our Net Revenue Retention of approximately 900% as of September 30, 2026."

The company said it aims to move beyond conversational AI towards systems capable of independently carrying out complex, multi-step professional tasks. Its growth strategy centres on expanding enterprise adoption, improving its AI models through customer feedback and reinvesting revenue in research, talent and computing infrastructure. Anthropic is targeting a wider range of industries, including software development, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, scientific research and manufacturing.

Expansion Plans and Financial Outlook

The company estimates that knowledge workers accounted for more than USD 40 trillion in global economic value in 2025. It also cited an International Data Corporation estimate that investments in AI solutions and services could generate a cumulative global economic impact of USD 22.5 trillion by 2031.

To support its expansion, Anthropic plans to increase computing capacity, strengthen partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, and expand its enterprise sales operations. It also intends to explore new applications of Claude in sectors such as robotics and healthcare.

The filing said Anthropic had raised a total of USD 141.1 billion in capital as of June 30, 2026. Its cash and cash equivalents stood at USD 112.4 billion, while short-term investments amounted to USD 19.3 billion. However, the company acknowledged that developing and operating advanced AI systems requires substantial investment in computing infrastructure, data centres and specialised chips. Despite its revenue growth, Anthropic reported an accumulated deficit of USD 132.9 billion as of June 30, 2026. The company clarified that USD 113.2 billion of this amount was attributable to changes in the fair value of convertible notes and derivative liabilities, rather than solely to operating losses. It also disclosed negative cash flows from operating and investing activities in 2023, 2024 and 2025, reflecting investments in business expansion and computing infrastructure.

Risks and Regulatory Challenges

The filing cautioned that the company's current pace of growth may not continue as the AI market matures. It said customers could reduce their spending, switch to lower-cost models or adopt open-source alternatives if the additional capabilities of advanced AI systems do not justify their higher costs. Anthropic further acknowledged the possibility of a decline in its revenue growth rate over time, stating: "we expect our Run-Rate Revenue growth rate to decline over time". The company also faces competition from established technology firms and emerging AI developers. Its expansion could be affected by constraints in computing capacity, electricity supply, infrastructure availability and access to financing.

Legal and regulatory challenges also remain a concern. Anthropic disclosed a USD 1.5 billion settlement in the Bartz copyright litigation, which involved allegations concerning the use of copyrighted material to train AI models. The company has disputed allegations of wrongdoing. The filing also identified risks related to AI misuse, cybersecurity threats, data privacy, safety failures and potential government restrictions. It noted that safety-related decisions could delay product launches or create conflicts with commercial objectives.

IPO Details

The preliminary prospectus named Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup, among other investment banks, as proposed underwriters for the offering. Anthropic has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the proposed ticker symbol ANT. However, the preliminary filing does not specify the number of shares to be offered or the proposed IPO price range. The size and valuation of the offering therefore remain undetermined at this stage.