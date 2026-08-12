India has installed 67,657 electric vehicle chargers, including battery-swapping stations. Under the FAME India Phase-II scheme, 16.72 lakh EVs have been sold, supported by government initiatives like a reduced 5% GST and green licence plates.

India has installed 67,657 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across states and union territories, including 1,139 battery-swapping station chargers as on 07.08.2026, while 16.72 lakh EVs have been sold under the Centre's FAME India Phase-II scheme as of June, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said on Wednessday.

Sharing the progress of government schemes aimed at promoting electric vehicle adoption in the country, the Ministry noted that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on electric vehicles and their chargers/charging stations has been reduced to 5 per cent. It also highlighted that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced green licence plates for battery-operated vehicles, which will also be exempt from permit requirements.

"As of 07.08.2026, a total of 67,657 EV chargers are installed across various States and Union Territories, which includes 1,139 battery swapping station chargers," the release said.

Government Schemes Propel EV Growth

According to the data shared by the Ministry, as of June 30, 2026, under FAME-I, 2.80 lakh EVs were supported, while 16.72 lakh EVs were sold under FAME-II -- including e-2Ws, e-3Ws, and e-4Ws.

"In addition, 5,299 electric buses (e-buses) have been deployed under the Scheme as on 31.07.2026," the release said.

At the same time, the PM E-DRIVE scheme has supported the sale of 26.59 lakh EVs, while around 21.30 lakh EVs were sold under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for auto and auto components as of March 31, 2026.

As of July 10, 2026, the PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) Scheme covered 27,555 electric buses (e-buses).

The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme Phase-II was implemented for five years from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2024, with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 11,500 crore. The scheme provided demand incentive for e-2Ws, e-3Ws, e-4Ws and grants for e-buses and setting up of EV public charging stations (EV PCS) across the country. (ANI)