Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani reflected on his journey after a US court dismissed a case against him. He drew parallels with his young workforce and spoke on the Hindenburg saga, stating 'trust is greater than any legal right'.

On Legal Battles and Corporate Principles The address came shortly after the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, on August 10, 2026, dismissed the US Department of Justice criminal case against him. In his address, Adani mentioned the period following the Hindenburg Research allegations and the Department of Justice case, stating that the experiences tested the corporate principles of the group. He noted that adversity reveals character rather than defining it, highlighting the decision to withdraw the group's Rs 20,000 crore Follow-on Public Offer despite holding the legal right to proceed. "Trust is greater than any legal right," Gautam Adani said, stating that values determine when rights should be exercised.The group chairman expressed gratitude to the organization's workforce, partners, and well-wishers, while also acknowledging critics, noting that criticism provides an opportunity for introspection. A Vision for India's Future Returning to the significance of India's 80th Independence Day, Adani said the occasion was both a celebration of the nation's achievements and a reminder of the responsibility every generation carries. Turning to the centenary of Independence, he said history would remember not only the infrastructure India built, but also the opportunities it created, the communities it strengthened and the hope it inspired.He concluded with a call to every member of the "Adani Parivar" and its partners to carry forward the lessons of the past two years with humility, integrity and a renewed sense of purpose. The task ahead, he said, is not simply to build world-class businesses, but to build institutions that outlast individuals, expand opportunity and help build a stronger, more self-reliant India. Those institutions, guided by values and dedicated to service, will help realise the shared vision of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday reflected on his personal journey alongside the infrastructure conglomerate's recent legal navigation in the second edition of "Apni Baat, Apno Ke Saath". Detailing his early years leaving home as a teenager, Adani drew parallels between his own beginnings and the workforce across the group's various operational sites. "16 years of age. The first step toward Mumbai. No mother's home-cooked meals. No sense of a father's protection. No predetermined path. Just the courage of hard work and the desire to learn something new every day. From every corner of the country, when young people leave behind their homes, their families, arriving at our Project Sites with dreams in their eyes, I see my own journey reflected in them. Today, in those millions of young people, I see my own story - those who are far from home, far from loved ones, but are shaping their future and India's future with the sweat of their brow," Adani said.The address came shortly after the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, on August 10, 2026, dismissed the US Department of Justice criminal case against him. In his address, Adani mentioned the period following the Hindenburg Research allegations and the Department of Justice case, stating that the experiences tested the corporate principles of the group. He noted that adversity reveals character rather than defining it, highlighting the decision to withdraw the group's Rs 20,000 crore Follow-on Public Offer despite holding the legal right to proceed. "Trust is greater than any legal right," Gautam Adani said, stating that values determine when rights should be exercised.The group chairman expressed gratitude to the organization's workforce, partners, and well-wishers, while also acknowledging critics, noting that criticism provides an opportunity for introspection.Returning to the significance of India's 80th Independence Day, Adani said the occasion was both a celebration of the nation's achievements and a reminder of the responsibility every generation carries. Turning to the centenary of Independence, he said history would remember not only the infrastructure India built, but also the opportunities it created, the communities it strengthened and the hope it inspired.He concluded with a call to every member of the "Adani Parivar" and its partners to carry forward the lessons of the past two years with humility, integrity and a renewed sense of purpose. The task ahead, he said, is not simply to build world-class businesses, but to build institutions that outlast individuals, expand opportunity and help build a stronger, more self-reliant India. Those institutions, guided by values and dedicated to service, will help realise the shared vision of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)