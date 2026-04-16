MoSPI launched the PAIMANA performance monitoring dashboard for infrastructure, tracking 116 indicators across six sectors like power, roads, and railways. It aims to enhance transparency and provide data for evidence-based policymaking.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has launched a performance monitoring dashboard for infrastructure sectors, aimed at strengthening data-driven governance and evidence-based policymaking in the country.

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The dashboard, developed under the PAIMANA (Project Assessment, Infrastructure Monitoring & Analytics for Nation-building) framework, provides a comprehensive view of infrastructure performance across six key sub-sectors -- power, civil aviation, telecommunications, railways, roads, and ports, shipping and waterways.

According to the ministry statement, the revamped framework replaces the earlier Online Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS-2006) and aligns with the Harmonised Master List of Infrastructure (2022) of the Department of Economic Affairs. The dashboard currently tracks 116 indicators across the six sub-sectors, offering a unified digital interface with interactive visualisation and time-series analysis for policymakers, researchers and stakeholders.

The ministry said the new approach marks a shift from measuring sectoral outputs to assessing multi-dimensional performance, including access, quality, fiscal cost and revenue, utilisation, and affordability.

Sector-wise Performance Highlights

Civil Aviation

In the civil aviation sector, 163 aerodromes are operational, while passenger traffic reached 20.2 crore in FY 2025-26 (up to September), reflecting sustained demand.

Power Sector

The power sector recorded an installed capacity of 4,75,211 MW in FY 2024-25, with strong capacity utilisation and minimal peak demand deficit of 0.03 per cent.

Telecommunications

Telecommunications continued to expand, with average wireless data usage rising to 25.2 GB per subscriber per month and tele-density improving to 91.7, indicating deeper digital penetration.

Roads Sector

In the roads sector, 4,989 km of national highways were constructed in FY 2025-26 (up to December), while digital tolling saw increased adoption with 282.5 crore electronic transactions.

Railways Sector

The railways sector showed improvement in operational efficiency, with passenger train kilometres rising to 835 million km and punctuality improving to 77.1 per cent.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Meanwhile, the ports, shipping and waterways sector maintained steady growth, with 229 ports and inland waterways length reaching 29,267 km, supporting multimodal connectivity.

The ministry said the launch of the dashboard represents a significant step towards enhancing transparency, efficiency and accountability in infrastructure monitoring. The dashboard will be updated on a quarterly basis.