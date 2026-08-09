Gold prices remained in focus on August 9, with strong buying interest driven by global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, reinforcing its status as a safe-haven asset. The metal recently experienced its strongest weekly gain in eight months, surging approximately 7%.

Gold prices remain in focus on August 9 as the precious-metal market continues to see strong buying interest amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Investors are closely watching developments in international markets, while gold continues to attract demand as a safe-haven asset.

According to the latest rates, 24K gold is priced above Rs 15,000 per gram in all six major cities listed, while 22K gold is above Rs 13,900 per gram. Delhi has the highest quoted gold rates among the cities in the table, with 24K gold at Rs 15,255 per gram and 22K gold at Rs 13,985 per gram.

The latest market trend comes after a strong week for gold. Recent market reports said gold prices surged around 7% during the week, marking the strongest weekly gain in eight months. The rally was supported by easing crude-oil prices, expectations surrounding interest rates, geopolitical developments and continued central-bank buying.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Prices

City 24K Gold (Rs /gram) 22K Gold (Rs /gram) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,52,550 Rs 1,39,850 Rs 2,45,000 Mumbai Rs 1,52,350 Rs 1,39,650 Rs 2,45,000 Kolkata Rs 1,52,350 Rs 1,39,650 Rs 2,45,000 Chennai Rs 1,51,640 Rs 1,39,000 Rs 2,50,000 Bengaluru Rs 1,52,350 Rs 1,39,650 Rs 2,45,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,52,350 Rs 1,39,650 Rs 2,49,000

What buyers should know

The rates mentioned above are indicative market rates and may not be the final amount paid by jewellery buyers. The actual price of jewellery can be higher after adding GST, making charges, wastage charges and other applicable costs.

Gold rates can also differ slightly between jewellers and cities because of local market conditions, taxes and other pricing components.

For buyers planning to purchase gold or silver, checking the latest rate shortly before making a transaction is important because bullion prices can move quickly in response to international markets.