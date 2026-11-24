Moody's Ratings reports a stable 2027 outlook for the global banking sector, driven by strong capitalisation and liquidity. Despite geopolitical and refinancing risks, banks remain resilient with improved capacity for market disruptions.

Moody's Predicts Stable 2027 Outlook for Global Banking Sector Health

The global banking sector is expected to maintain a stable credit outlook in 2027, supported by strong capitalisation, ample liquidity and resilient profitability, even as geopolitical uncertainties, refinancing pressures and evolving regulatory frameworks pose challenges to lenders, according to Moody’s Ratings. In its 2027 cross-region banking outlook, Moody’s said banks were entering the year with stronger financial positions and an improved ability to withstand economic and market disruptions. Stable economic growth across major economies, moderating inflation and relatively resilient labour markets are expected to provide a supportive operating environment for the sector. Moody’s noted that banks had successfully adapted to changing market conditions and navigated the rapid monetary tightening cycle, strengthening their capacity to deal with future shocks. "The 2027 outlook is stable, but credit differentiation will persist," the ratings agency said, highlighting that differences in capital strength, liquidity management, profitability and risk appetite would continue to distinguish stronger institutions from weaker ones. The agency identified six key themes likely to influence banks' credit profiles in 2027: geopolitical risks, regulatory changes, the expansion of private credit and non-bank financial institutions, higher long-term government bond yields, the delayed impact of elevated borrowing costs and investments in artificial intelligence and technology. Asset quality is expected to remain an important area of concern, particularly as households and businesses face refinancing obligations on loans contracted during periods of historically low interest rates. The delayed impact of monetary tightening between 2022 and 2024, alongside a pickup in borrowing costs during 2026, could increase repayment pressures and credit losses among vulnerable borrowers. "The main risk to banks' asset quality is the delayed effect of the 2022-24 tightening cycle and its recent pickup during 2026," Moody’s said, adding that corporate and household borrowers still needed to refinance or amortise debt originated in a much lower interest-rate environment. The growth of private credit markets and exposures to non-bank financial institutions could provide additional revenue opportunities for banks but also introduce risks arising from limited transparency, concentration and uncertain performance during periods of severe financial stress. Meanwhile, higher long-term government bond yields could weigh on banks' securities valuations and increase funding costs, although they may support net interest income over time. Regulatory easing in some markets could provide lenders with greater balance-sheet flexibility but may also encourage increased risk-taking and lower capital buffers. Technology investments, particularly in artificial intelligence, are also expected to become an increasingly important differentiator. Banks with greater scale, robust data infrastructure and effective governance frameworks are likely to be better positioned to capture efficiency gains and maintain competitiveness. Moody’s expects well-capitalised and diversified banks with strong liquidity and prudent risk management practices to remain better equipped to navigate the challenging operating environment in 2027. However, refinancing pressures, geopolitical developments and the potential repricing of sovereign debt will continue to require close monitoring.