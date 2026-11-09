The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has completed its 'Special Campaign 6,' a month-long initiative focused on reducing administrative backlogs, improving office cleanliness, and streamlining e-waste disposal across its operational network.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Concludes Administrative Drive

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) wrapped up the implementation phase of its month-long Special Campaign 6 for Disposal of Pending Matters, an initiative aimed at clearing administrative backlogs and upgrading office spaces across its entire operational network. Conducted from October 2 to October 31, 2026, the exercise covered the Ministry alongside its attached organisations, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings.

Focus on Cleanliness and Office Efficiency

According to the Ministry, the drive focused on institutionalising cleanliness, streamlining day-to-day office management, and systematically reducing pendency across all administrative units. Officials prioritised workplace management and sanitation through several targeted interventions over the course of October.

E-Waste Management and Administrative Progress

The Ministry noted that special emphasis went toward "the identification, collection, segregation and disposal of electronic waste." The department stated that these activities aimed at "ensuring better utilisation of available office space and promoting environmentally responsible waste management practices." Senior administrators monitored progress through scheduled reviews and physical inspections across office divisions. The Ministry stated that these assessments reviewed "cleanliness, proper maintenance of official spaces and progress in the disposal of files and other pending matters."

Active Staff Participation and Future Outlook

The drive recorded active involvement from both officers and staff, alongside coordinated actions taken by affiliated public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies. According to the Ministry, personnel contributed directly "towards maintaining clean and organised workplaces and improving administrative efficiency." The department indicated that internal targets established for the initiative saw broad completion. In its operational assessment, the Ministry affirmed that "maximum targets successfully accomplished across the identified areas." Following the completion of the implementation schedule, the Ministry outlined measures to prevent backlogs from recurring. It stated that it remains dedicated to "sustaining the achievements of the campaign through regular cleanliness drives, efficient file management, responsible e-waste disposal and a culture of accountability and timely disposal of pending matters."

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