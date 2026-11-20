The Ministry of Heavy Industries has tapped Midwest Energy Limited for a rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing project. This move aims to boost domestic production capacity and reduce reliance on imports for critical industrial sectors.

Ministry Selects Midwest Energy for Rare Earth Magnet Project

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has selected a successful bidder for a 1,200 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing project under the Centre's Rs 7,280 crore scheme to promote domestic production of sintered rare earth permanent magnets. Midwest Energy Limited has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the ministry after being declared the successful bidder under the scheme. The development is part of the government's efforts to build domestic manufacturing capabilities for rare earth permanent magnets and reduce India's dependence on imports.

The company stated that “Under the LOI, Midwest Energy has been selected to implement a project with an installed manufacturing capacity of 1,200 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA), at its quoted Sales Incentive Rate of Rs 505.05 per kg”. However, the LOI is subject to the company fulfilling the conditions prescribed under the scheme and the Request for Proposal (RFP). These include submitting a performance security of Rs 40 crore within 90 days of receiving the LOI. The government will issue the Letter of Award after confirming that the required conditions have been met.

As part of its manufacturing expansion, Midwest Energy has established a Rs 250 crore rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The facility's Phase-I plant, with an initial production capacity of 500 tonnes per annum, is currently under commissioning. The company is working towards increasing its manufacturing capacity to 1,500 MTPA by the end of 2027. Rare earth permanent magnets, particularly sintered Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) magnets, are important components used in electric vehicle motors, wind turbines, electronics, aerospace, defence and several other advanced industrial applications.

The Centre's Rs 7,280 crore scheme aims to develop domestic manufacturing capabilities for these magnets and establish a stronger domestic supply chain for critical materials. Commenting on the development, Soumya Kollareddy, Whole-Time Director and CEO of Midwest Energy, said, "The Letter of Intent marks an important milestone in Midwest Energy's journey towards building domestic capabilities in rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing." She said the company was focused on developing indigenous manufacturing capabilities and contributing to India's efforts to build a more resilient and self-reliant supply chain for critical materials. The company also sees long-term opportunities for rare earth permanent magnets across electric mobility, renewable energy and other advanced industrial applications.