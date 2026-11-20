A Jefferies report notes that while global container freight rates have slightly moderated, they remain 125 percent above February 2026 levels. Rising diesel prices and strong Indian EXIM trade figures continue to impact the logistics sector.

Global Container Freight Rates Moderate But Remain High Since 2026

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Global container freight rates have moderated slightly on a month-on-month basis but remain 125 per cent higher than their February 2026 levels, indicating that shipping costs continue to remain elevated despite some easing in recent months, according to a report by Jefferies. The report said container freight rates had rebounded since February 2026 after witnessing a steady correction since early 2025.

Freight rates had remained elevated during 2024, rising 59-288 per cent year-on-year, before beginning to ease as the demand-supply balance improved. Jefferies said some normalisation in shipping routes through the Suez Canal and easing pressure between demand and supply could be contributing to the recent moderation in global container freight rates. "Some normalisation in Suez routings and easing demand-supply tightness may be contributing to the MoM moderation in global container freight rates, in our view," the report stated. However, freight rates remain 2 per cent higher than their May 2026 levels.

The report also highlighted that rising diesel prices are adding to transportation costs. Diesel prices have increased 9 per cent since May 2026, with the impact of tensions in the Middle East. According to Jefferies, fuel accounts for 40-50 per cent of truck operating costs, making higher diesel prices an important factor for the road transportation sector. Despite the increase in operating costs, demand for commercial vehicles has remained strong. Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (CV) truck registrations recorded 19 per cent year-on-year growth in October-November 2026, till date.

The report also highlighted strong growth in India's export-import (EXIM) trade and port cargo volumes during October 2026. India's EXIM trade increased 25 per cent year-on-year in October, supported by a 72 per cent rise in petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) trade. Container sable EXIM trade, excluding POL and gems and jewellery, grew 33 per cent, with exports and imports recording similar growth. Port cargo volumes also increased 19 per cent year-on-year during the month. Government-owned major ports recorded 23 per cent growth, while non-major ports registered a 14 per cent rise.

The report's assessment highlights that while container freight rates have moderated from their recent levels, they continue to remain significantly above February 2026 levels. At the same time, higher diesel prices and strong commercial vehicle registrations indicate continued activity as well as cost pressures in the transportation and logistics sector. (ANI)