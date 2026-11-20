PM adviser Tarun Kapoor stated the government is prepared to allocate further funds for EV charging infrastructure if current allocations are exhausted, emphasizing the need for discoms to support rising electricity demand from EVs.

Govt Ready to Increase EV Charging Funds If Current Budget Runs Out

The government is open to providing more funds for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure if the existing allocation is exhausted and further support is needed, Tarun Kapoor, adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said on Friday. Kapoor was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers’ (SIAM) National EV Charging Day, where the industry body held its first Growth and Readiness for EV Infrastructure Dialogue (GRID).

“So, we already have a scheme for charging infrastructure and the government has provided adequate funds. So, when we find that that amount of money has been exhausted and there is need for more money, then we'll come up with something in the next phase,” Kapoor said. Asked whether EV charging investment could receive special attention in the upcoming Union Budget, Kapoor pointed to schemes already in place. “When the need comes, then more help from the government is forthcoming,” he said.

Under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, the government has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for public EV charging infrastructure across the country. As of September 28, 2026, Rs 851 crore had been approved for the deployment of 8,147 chargers through three oil marketing companies and 10 states, according to government data. The scheme can support grid connections and charging equipment, with the subsidy depending on the location.

Kapoor also called on power distribution companies, or discoms, to prepare for rising electricity demand from EV charging. He said even a 25 per cent shift to electric mobility could make EV users a major customer segment for these companies. “Discoms will have to start taking this sector seriously,” he said. Kapoor urged automakers to bring out more electric car models and find ways to make charging easier for users. “Government is very keen on getting more electric vehicles on the roads in India. And we want industry also to play a leading role,” he said.