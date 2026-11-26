The MeitY has launched the indigenously developed Chariot-1 Foundation Models, including LLM and TTS technology, under the IndiaAI Mission to bolster India's sovereign AI capabilities and multilingual digital research infrastructure.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): In a push to strengthen India's sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan launched the indigenously developed Chariot-1 Foundation Models under the IndiaAI Mission, according to a statement by MeitY. According to the release, Chariot Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. is among the first four teams selected under the IndiaAI Mission to develop sovereign foundation models. The Chariot-1 model suite comprises a Large Language Model (LLM) and a Text-to-Speech (TTS) model, both pre-trained from scratch in India.

“Designed to advance language understanding and speech generation, the models incorporate novel research innovations aimed at improving computational efficiency, multilingual capabilities and adaptability across different deployment environments,” the release added. The Chariot-1 LLM is an 11-billion-parameter mixture-of-experts model, with four billion active parameters per token. It is available in three variants of 10.7 billion, 1.7 billion and 745 million parameters, catering to different computational requirements and deployment environments.

Meanwhile, the Chariot-1 TTS model is capable of generating speech in English and 10 Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi and Odia, according to the release. One of the key features of the speech model is its ability to understand context and determine how numbers, dates, currencies, units, URLs and abbreviations should be pronounced. According to the ministry, this capability enables more natural and context-aware speech generation, addressing a key challenge in developing speech technologies for real-world applications.

The speech model recorded over 97 per cent verbalisation accuracy on the Async TTS Pronunciation Benchmark, which comprises 1,029 real-world sentences and 2,251 instances of non-standard text across 42 categories, the Ministry said. It also recorded a character error rate of 7.60 per cent in Hindi and an average character error rate of 6.47 per cent across nine other Indian languages, the lowest among the systems evaluated in the reported tests. “By supporting teams developing sovereign foundation models, the IndiaAI Mission is enabling researchers, innovators and enterprises to pursue ambitious AI research and translate it into homegrown technological solutions,” the release said.