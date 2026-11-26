A Kotak report reveals that while global banks' adoption of agentic AI creates new opportunities for mid-tier Indian IT firms, it threatens to deflate traditional revenue streams for established IT service providers due to increased automation.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The increasing adoption of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) by global banking and financial services firms could put further pressure on traditional revenues of Indian IT services companies, even as rising AI investments create strong growth opportunities for mid-tier IT firms, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities. The report noted that technology spending by US and European banks remains healthy, with AI adoption expanding rapidly across business operations, improving productivity and helping firms achieve cost-saving targets. Banks are also gradually adopting AI agents and agentic AI to further enhance operational efficiency. Despite this progress, AI adoption remains at an early stage, offering significant growth opportunities for Indian IT services firms. Aggregate revenues of Indian IT services firms from the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment grew at a moderate 6.1 per cent year-on-year in the September 2026 quarter.

"Incumbents are at the risk of further deflation in the base business from an increase in productivity benefits in software development due to agentic AI adoption," the report said. Select global financial services firms have reported productivity gains of 20-40 per cent in software development through AI adoption. However, these gains could increase further as developers increasingly adopt autonomous coding tools and AI agents. The report further highlighted that AI-driven efficiencies could reduce incremental workforce requirements across financial services firms, particularly in customer service and Know Your Customer (KYC) operations. "AI efficiencies are expected to reduce incremental headcount needs for growth and backfilling attrition," it said. In technology functions, however, the focus remains largely on limiting fresh hiring and utilising excess capacity to accelerate product development and innovation. Overall, “Incumbents are at the risk of further deflation in the base business from an increase in productivity benefits in software development due to agentic AI adoption,” it said. (ANI)