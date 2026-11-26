Indian auto-component manufacturers saw 17% EBIT growth in the September quarter, doubling the pace of vehicle OEMs. Despite rising input costs, the sector showed resilience, with many companies outperforming the Nifty Auto Index.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Indian auto-component manufacturers reported stronger profit growth than vehicle manufacturers in the September quarter, with their earnings rising at more than twice the pace of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), according to a report by Jefferies. The report analysed the September quarter financial performance and stock market trends of 20 leading auto-component companies in India. It found that auto-component makers recorded 17 per cent year-on-year growth in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), compared with just 8 per cent growth for auto OEMs. The stronger performance came despite both segments reporting broadly similar revenue growth during the quarter.

"Auto-comps demonstrated better capability to translate top-line growth to EBIT, delivering 17% YoY EBIT growth in Sep-Q vs just 8% for OEMs," Jefferies said in its report. The report noted that the weaker profit growth among OEMs was largely due to an 11-17 per cent decline in EBIT in the passenger vehicle and tractor segments. However, rising input prices and conversion costs affected the operating margins of both auto-component manufacturers and vehicle makers. Aggregate EBIT margins of auto-component companies declined 0.9 percentage points year-on-year in the September quarter, while OEMs witnessed a sharper decline of 1.8 percentage points. The margin decline among OEMs was led by a 2.5-3.6 percentage point fall in the passenger vehicle and tractor segments.

Despite the pressure on margins, earnings momentum among auto-component companies remained healthy in the first half of FY27. Around 50 per cent of the leading auto-component companies analysed by Jefferies delivered more than 30 per cent year-on-year EBIT growth during the period. The report also highlighted positive changes in earnings estimates for several companies. Of the 20 auto-component companies covered, nine witnessed upgrades to their FY27 consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates in the December quarter so far, while earnings estimates for three companies remained broadly stable. The stronger earnings performance has also been reflected in the stock market performance of auto-component companies. According to Jefferies, 13 of the 20 leading auto-component companies have outperformed the Nifty Auto Index on a calendar year-to-date basis. The Nifty Auto Index has declined 2 per cent during this period. The report noted that valuation re-rating has also contributed meaningfully to the stock performance of select auto-component companies. Overall, the findings indicate that auto-component manufacturers have maintained stronger profit growth than vehicle makers despite pressure from higher input prices and conversion costs. The earnings performance and stock market gains of several companies have also remained strong during the current financial year.