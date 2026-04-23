Maruti Suzuki India set a new production record of 23.4 lakh units in FY 2025-26, the highest among Suzuki's global facilities. Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga and Baleno were the top-selling models, each crossing 2 lakh unit sales.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited recorded its highest-ever annual production volume of 23.4 lakh units in FY 2025-26, the company said in a statement on Thursday The automaker also became the only company among the global manufacturing facilities of Suzuki Motor Corporation to reach this production level.

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Record Achievement and Top Performers

Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga and Baleno emerged as the top five models during the year, with each crossing the 2 lakh unit mark, the company stated. Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Hisashi Takeuchi said, "This is a proud moment for us, as very few companies across the world have been able to manufacture such large volumes in a single country. At Maruti Suzuki, we have always believed in offering products and technologies that complement the evolving needs and aspirations of our customers, earning their trust, generation after generation. This achievement is the outcome of a carefully nurtured automobile ecosystem built over four and a half decades."

Expansion Strategy and Production Capacity

Takeuchi further said, "Our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation's strong belief in India's growth story, along with an increased focus on developing India as an export hub, is enabling us to further expand our production capacity. We aim to scale it to about 40 lakh units per annum."

Maruti Suzuki currently operates manufacturing facilities in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat, with a combined installed capacity of about 24 lakh units per year. As part of its expansion strategy, the company identified land for a fifth manufacturing facility at Khoraj Industrial Estate in Sanand, Gujarat, in March 2026, which is expected to have an annual capacity of 10 lakh units once fully operational.

The company currently manufactures 17 models with over 650 variants catering to domestic and export markets, it said. (ANI)