Maruti Suzuki achieved record sales of 2,76,120 units in October 2026, driven by festive demand. The company saw a 25% year-on-year growth, with domestic passenger vehicle sales and exports reaching new all-time highs for the automaker.

Maruti Suzuki Achieves Record Monthly Sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited recorded its highest-ever monthly sales of 2,76,120 units in October 2026, up 25 per cent year-on-year, amid festive-season demand, according to a company release filed with the stock exchanges on Sunday. The country's leading carmaker also recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 2,16,789 units, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles, compared with 1,80,675 units in October 2025, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year increase.

In its official release, the company said, "In October 2026, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 276,120 units, which is its highest-ever monthly sales volume. Domestic sales also reached an all-time high of 216,789 units." The company added, "The sales to other OEM were at 9,459 units and exports were at 49,872 units."

Segment-Wise Performance Breakdown

Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased by around 20.5 per cent to 2,12,384 units in October 2026, compared with 1,76,318 units in the corresponding month last year. Within the passenger vehicle segment, utility vehicle sales rose 26 per cent to 97,787 units from 77,571 units a year earlier. Sales of mini, compact and mid-size passenger cars increased 18.4 per cent to 1,00,877 units from 85,210 units in October 2025. Van sales, comprising the Eeco model, rose marginally to 13,720 units from 13,537 units a year earlier.

Commercial Vehicle and Export Growth

In the light commercial vehicle segment, sales of the Super Carry increased to 4,405 units from 4,357 units. The company's exports recorded a sharp increase of 59.3 per cent to 49,872 units in October 2026, compared with 31,304 units in the same month last year. Sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) also increased to 9,459 units from 8,915 units.

For the April-October period of financial year 2026-27, Maruti Suzuki's total sales stood at 16,55,498 units, compared with 12,99,629 units in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, reflecting an increase of around 27.4 per cent. The October sales figures marked a new monthly record for Maruti Suzuki, with higher domestic passenger vehicle sales and exports contributing to its overall growth.