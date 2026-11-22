J.P. Morgan Asset Management forecasts resilient global economic growth for 2027, supported by increased government and corporate spending, particularly in tech infrastructure, alongside a recovery in consumer demand as inflation eases.

Global Economic Growth Expected to Remain Resilient in 2027 Report

Global economic growth is expected to remain resilient in 2027, supported by continued government investment, corporate spending on new technologies and a recovery in consumer demand as inflationary pressures gradually ease, according to J.P. Morgan Asset Management. In its report, the investment management firm said spending by governments and companies would remain the key driver of economic expansion, with the benefits increasingly spreading across regions and sectors. "We expect these spending forces to continue in 2027 and therefore remain constructive on the outlook for global growth," the report said.

Governments are increasing expenditure on defence, domestic energy, technology and the onshoring of critical manufacturing to strengthen economic resilience, while companies are investing to capitalise on technological developments. The report highlighted Germany's fiscal spending push as an important contributor to European growth, particularly as the European Union's Recovery Fund broadly draws to a close at the end of 2026. Corporate investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure is also expected to remain strong. Despite concerns over returns on investment and rising input costs, technology companies have continued to increase their capital expenditure plans. The report noted that five major US technology companies, referred to as hyperscalers, were planning to spend more than USD 1 trillion in both 2027 and 2028. "Despite ongoing concerns about the return on investment and rapidly increasing input costs, the tech builders show little sign of slowing down their spending," it said.

On the consumption front, J.P. Morgan Asset Management expects household spending to strengthen as inflation pressures ease. While US consumers have continued spending despite higher energy costs, European households have remained more cautious, retaining substantial savings accumulated in recent years. The report estimated that households across the European Union had accumulated around EUR 3 trillion in savings since the pandemic, with lower energy prices expected to be important in encouraging greater consumption. It also said that while higher inflation would persist into early 2027, the impact should gradually diminish. Subdued wage growth is expected to prevent energy-related price pressures from developing into a broader inflation problem. "Our central expectation is that global growth will remain robust in 2027, and that the signs that growth is broadening, by sector and by region, will become increasingly apparent as energy prices fade," the report said. However, the report cautioned that rising government borrowing requirements and increased competition for capital could pose challenges for financial markets.