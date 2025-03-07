Maha Kumbh 2025 shows the way! 600 tons of waste recycled for cleaner future

Maha Kumbh 2025 stands as a historic example of how engineering, technology, and environmental consciousness can work together to manage large-scale events while preserving natural resources.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 7, 2025, 1:19 PM IST

Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings, set a record of sorts by collecting 600 tons of floating waste, showcasing an unprecedented model of faith, technology, and sustainability. With an estimated 55 crore devotees visiting the Sangam, the Uttar Pradesh Government undertook major infrastructural and ecological interventions to enhance the pilgrimage experience.

A key initiative was the unification of the Ganga's three separate streams into a single flow through a 2.5-kilometre-long dredging project. Using 83 high-capacity dredgers operating 24/7 for 20 days, this first-of-its-kind effort reclaimed 22 hectares of land, expanding the Mela premises and improving accessibility. Over six lakh cubic meters of sand and sediment were removed, enhancing water flow and optimizing land use.

Anil Garg, Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, called it an unparalleled achievement. He had said that reclaiming land equivalent to 1,000 tennis courts and expanding the Sangam area to accommodate two lakh pilgrims at a time is a historic feat.

Gaurav Chopra, Managing Director and Co-founder of Cleantec Infra, emphasised the scale of the effort. "Completing this project within just two months was a challenge, but we are proud to have supported the UP Government in achieving it," he said. The project deployed three high-capacity dredging machines, working relentlessly to remove vast amounts of sediment."

Ensuring cleanliness in the Ganga was another major priority. Advanced trash skimming technology, deployed under the Swachh Bharat Mission, collected 10-15 tonnes of floating waste daily, peaking at 20-25 tonnes on special occasions, leading to the record collection of 600 tons of waste.

"Keeping the Ganga clean during an event of this magnitude required precision-driven execution," said Chopra. "Our skimmers worked round the clock to remove floating waste in real time before it could accumulate, ensuring an uninterrupted flow of clean water. The collected waste was then responsibly processed, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability."

Chopra further stressed that large-scale events should not compromise environmental responsibility. "We have set a precedent that sustainable waste management is possible even for massive gatherings. Mechanised cleaning solutions should not be limited to special events but must become an ongoing effort for water body management across India."

